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Tipsheet

Greg Steube Proposes New House Rule That Would Bar New York's Socialists From Being Seated in Congress

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 26, 2026 9:30 AM
Greg Steube Proposes New House Rule That Would Bar New York's Socialists From Being Seated in Congress
Graeme Jennings/Pool via AP

After several Democratic Socialists won primary races in New York, Rep. Greg Steube says he's going to file an amendment to create a new rule that will prevent those socialists from being seated in Congress if they can't swear an oath to our Constitution.

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One of those socialists, Daraliza Avila Chevalier, is a founder of Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), a coalition of anti-Israel, antisemitic student organizations at Columbia University. CUAD's stated goals included the 'eradication of Western civilization' as well as the eradication of America.

Steube talked to Benny Johnson about his plan, too.

"If they refuse to swear an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, which we are required to do as members of Congress, they should not be seated," Steube said. "So when have the elections in November, we don't swear in until January. Every member of Congress has to swear an oath to protect and uphold the Constitution of the United States. If she's refusing to do that, then she should not be seated."

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTISEMITISM COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY COMMUNISM CONGRESS

"And if we have to pass rules, I think we should pass a rule ... that if you refuse to swear and oath to the Constitution of the United States, you shall not be seated as a member of that Congress," Steube added. "So, if you can't do that, you shouldn't be seated as a member of Congress and we should change the rules of the House to reflect that."

"Every Congress, every two years, we sign a new rules package," Steube said. "It has to be voted by the membership, it's obviously usually partisan, so whoever has the majority files a partisan package. We should change the rules to explicitly state that if you cannot swear an oath to the Constitution that's required by law, that you will defend and uphold the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, which is a requirement of a member of Congress, you shall not be seated as a member of that Congress. We need to make that change before people like that get here."

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Always a possibility that she does lie about the Constitution.

Also, a good point.

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have made it very clear that the destruction of America is their goal. There's no way to uphold and protect our Constitution if you want to end the nation on which it is founded.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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