Daraliza Avila Chevalier's Work With CUAD Could Be Grounds Not to Seat Her in Congress

Daraliza Avila Chevalier, the socialist Congressional nominee for NY-13, was a founder of Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), a coalition of anti-Israel, antisemitic student organizations at Columbia University. One of CUAD's stated goals is the 'eradication of Western civilization,' and it's not something Chevalier has exactly hidden from voters.

Advertisement

NY-13 nominee Daraliza Avila Chevalier is a founder of CUAD. The org's stated goal?



"Eradication of Western civilization" pic.twitter.com/oJGNd3dSr2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 24, 2026

"We are Westerners fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization," the post reads. "We stand in full solidarity with every movement for liberation in the Global South. Our Intifada is an internationalist one — we are fighting for nothing less than the liberation of all people. We reject every genocidal, eugenicist regime that seeks to undermine the personhood of the colonized."

"As the fascism ingrained in the American consciousness becomes ever more explicit and irrefutable, we seek community and instruction from militants in the Global South, who have been on the frontlines in the fight against tyranny and domination which undergird the imperialist world order."

These people are nuts, but dangerous.

"Global south" means the hordes of violent criminals they imported through the Democrats' open border to terrorize Americans and legal immigrants.



They're waging a violent war of crime and cartel terror against us.



We need to fight back accordingly. — torquemada (@torquemada70421) June 24, 2026

Yes we do.

The eradication of western civilization is now apparently a partisan issue.



So when we come out against it, we get accused of being partisan.



It’s like we’re stuck in this horrific lose/lose where we’re doomed to let our nation be destroyed because otherwise we are bad people. https://t.co/knKK0SfTtf — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) June 24, 2026

If it's a partisan issue, fine. We'll be partisan. Western civilization must be defended.

The group also wants to eradicate America.

Daraliza Avila Chevalier is a founder of CUAD.



The organization’s stated intentions is to “undermine and eradicate America,” through the use of “violence in America.”



She’s now the Democrat nominee for NY-13. pic.twitter.com/hbODHdEkHr — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) June 24, 2026

And one New York City Councilwoman says this is grounds for Congress not to seat her should she win.

This is grounds to not seat her.



The oath of office is not some boilerplate formality. It’s a legally binding component of our government, designed specifically to prevent people like Chevalier from holding office in America.



The GOP majority must make it clear that individuals… https://t.co/sHLE49rAeO — Hon. Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) June 24, 2026

Advertisement

"The GOP majority must make it clear that individuals who cannot uphold their oath in good faith will not be seated," Paladino wrote. "And helping to found a group whose stated mission is to ‘eradicate America’ is the most plain and obvious conflict with the oath you could possibly imagine. We need to fight the DSA with every tool available. EVERY tool. Because make no mistake — they’ll put us all up against the wall as soon as they have the chance."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.