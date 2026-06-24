Daraliza Avila Chevalier's Work With CUAD Could Be Grounds Not to Seat Her in Congress

VIP
How This WNBA Player Got a Technical Foul Was Amazing
How This WNBA Player Got a Technical Foul Was Amazing
Trump Sets the Records Strait on Iranian Tolls in Hormuz
Trump Sets the Records Strait on Iranian Tolls in Hormuz
Trump Congratulates Mamdani on Socialist Primary Wins, Then Gives Him a Reminder
Trump Congratulates Mamdani on Socialist Primary Wins, Then Gives Him a Reminder
VIP
The Democratic Party Now Belongs to Socialists
The Democratic Party Now Belongs to Socialists
Scott Jennings Sends a Warning After Socialist Victories in NY Primaries
Scott Jennings Sends a Warning After Socialist Victories in NY Primaries
Did You Hear New York Socialists' Creepy Chant Following Tuesday's Primary?
Did You Hear New York Socialists' Creepy Chant Following Tuesday's Primary?
Ted Lieu Vows Lawfare Against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche
Ted Lieu Vows Lawfare Against Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche
AAG McDonald Told the Nation Just How Much of Our Money Was Stolen by Healthcare Fraudsters
AAG McDonald Told the Nation Just How Much of Our Money Was Stolen...
Chicago’s Mayor Just Got Busted for Lying About the City’s Green Energy Promises
Chicago’s Mayor Just Got Busted for Lying About the City’s Green Energy Promises
Speaker Mike Johnson Sounds the Alarm As Socialists Gain Ground in the Democratic Party
Speaker Mike Johnson Sounds the Alarm As Socialists Gain Ground in the Democratic...
President Trump Torches Republican 'Losers' After Senate Advances War Powers Resolution
President Trump Torches Republican 'Losers' After Senate Advances War Powers Resolution
Marco Rubio Landed in the Middle East Yesterday. Here's What He Had to Say.
Marco Rubio Landed in the Middle East Yesterday. Here's What He Had to...
Another Day, Another Biden Appointed Judge Issuing an Insane Immigration Ruling
Another Day, Another Biden Appointed Judge Issuing an Insane Immigration Ruling
Trump Makes Major Move to Push for SAVE America Act
Trump Makes Major Move to Push for SAVE America Act
Tipsheet

Daraliza Avila Chevalier's Work With CUAD Could Be Grounds Not to Seat Her in Congress

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 24, 2026 12:30 PM
Daraliza Avila Chevalier's Work With CUAD Could Be Grounds Not to Seat Her in Congress
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Daraliza Avila Chevalier, the socialist Congressional nominee for NY-13, was a founder of Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD), a coalition of anti-Israel, antisemitic student organizations at Columbia University. One of CUAD's stated goals is the 'eradication of Western civilization,' and it's not something Chevalier has exactly hidden from voters.

Advertisement

"We are Westerners fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization," the post reads. "We stand in full solidarity with every movement for liberation in the Global South. Our Intifada is an internationalist one — we are fighting for nothing less than the liberation of all people. We reject every genocidal, eugenicist regime that seeks to undermine the personhood of the colonized."

"As the fascism ingrained in the American consciousness becomes ever more explicit and irrefutable, we seek community and instruction from militants in the Global South, who have been on the frontlines in the fight against tyranny and domination which undergird the imperialist world order."

These people are nuts, but dangerous.

Recommended

CNN's Van Jones Had the Perfect Line to Describe the NY Socialist Takeover Tonight Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ANTISEMITISM COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK

Yes we do.

If it's a partisan issue, fine. We'll be partisan. Western civilization must be defended.

The group also wants to eradicate America.

And one New York City Councilwoman says this is grounds for Congress not to seat her should she win.

Advertisement

"The GOP majority must make it clear that individuals who cannot uphold their oath in good faith will not be seated," Paladino wrote. "And helping to found a group whose stated mission is to ‘eradicate America’ is the most plain and obvious conflict with the oath you could possibly imagine. We need to fight the DSA with every tool available. EVERY tool. Because make no mistake — they’ll put us all up against the wall as soon as they have the chance."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Van Jones Had the Perfect Line to Describe the NY Socialist Takeover Tonight Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Sends a Warning After Socialist Victories in NY Primaries Amy Curtis
Austin Metcalf's Dad Absolutely Torched The View's Sunny Hostin Over These Remarks About His Son Matt Vespa
Trump Congratulates Mamdani on Socialist Primary Wins, Then Gives Him a Reminder Jeff Charles
Did You Hear New York Socialists' Creepy Chant Following Tuesday's Primary? Amy Curtis
Minimum Wage Fail John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Van Jones Had the Perfect Line to Describe the NY Socialist Takeover Tonight Matt Vespa
Advertisement