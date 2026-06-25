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ICE Warns New York Not to Release Illegal Alien Who Commited Horrible Crime on NYC's Subway

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 25, 2026 11:00 AM
ICE Warns New York Not to Release Illegal Alien Who Commited Horrible Crime on NYC's Subway
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

Felix Jeronimo-Rojas is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who entered our nation illegally five times. If that wasn't bad enough, Jeronimo-Rojas was recently sentenced to five years in prison for a heinous act on New York City's subway system. He pleaded guilty to all charges 

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Jeronimo-Rojas was arrested after he raped and robbed the body of a man who died on the subway system. Now the state of New York is possibly going ot release this monster from jail.

Here's more:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) blasted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over "sanctuary" policies, demanding the two honor an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer for an illegal migrant convicted of raping a corpse.

Felix Jeronimo-Rojas, 44, was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting and raiding the pockets of 37-year-old Jorge Gonzalez while he sat dead on the R train near Lower Manhattan's Whitehall Street station, according to the New York Post.

The Mexican national pled guilty to the charges.

"This sicko robbed and raped the corpse of a dead man on a New York City subway," said Lauren Bis, acting assistant secretary for public affairs at the DHS. "ICE lodged a detainer asking Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien after his prison sentence. We need cooperation from sanctuary politicians to ensure depraved criminals like this are not released into our communities."

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Related:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION KATHY HOCHUL SANCTUARY CITIES

It is sick.

Democrats like to paint illegal aliens as law-abiding victims of President Trump's cruelty. The cruelty is how the Democrats defend criminal illegal aliens, no matter how horrific their crimes.

"[Goveornor Kathy Hochul] if your policies protect criminals like this, your policies are failing New Yorkers," wrote Tenney.

Remember this.

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It's roughly $315 per day to house a criminal in New York City. That comes to just under $115,000 per year.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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