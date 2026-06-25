ICE Warns New York Not to Release Illegal Alien Who Commited Horrible Crime on NYC's Subway

Felix Jeronimo-Rojas is a criminal illegal alien from Mexico who entered our nation illegally five times. If that wasn't bad enough, Jeronimo-Rojas was recently sentenced to five years in prison for a heinous act on New York City's subway system. He pleaded guilty to all charges

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Jeronimo-Rojas was arrested after he raped and robbed the body of a man who died on the subway system. Now the state of New York is possibly going ot release this monster from jail.

🚨@ICEgov is calling on @GovKathyHochul and New York sanctuary politicians to NOT RELEASE this SUBWAY SICKO from jail.



Felix Jeronimo-Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico was SENTENCED to five years in prison after RAPING AND ROBBING a corpse on the New York subway.… pic.twitter.com/rl3vezMfxt — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 24, 2026

Here's more:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) blasted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani over "sanctuary" policies, demanding the two honor an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer for an illegal migrant convicted of raping a corpse. Felix Jeronimo-Rojas, 44, was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting and raiding the pockets of 37-year-old Jorge Gonzalez while he sat dead on the R train near Lower Manhattan's Whitehall Street station, according to the New York Post. The Mexican national pled guilty to the charges. "This sicko robbed and raped the corpse of a dead man on a New York City subway," said Lauren Bis, acting assistant secretary for public affairs at the DHS. "ICE lodged a detainer asking Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this criminal illegal alien after his prison sentence. We need cooperation from sanctuary politicians to ensure depraved criminals like this are not released into our communities."

It is sick.

Yes this is the proper way to politick on this issue.



Our common-sense virtue-signaling rhetoric means nothing to Democrats. We can’t just say ‘they’re bad people’.



You must insist to the voters and their elected officials- they confront the difficult realities - and present… — Eamon 🇺🇸🕯️ (@Eamon_USA) June 24, 2026

Democrats like to paint illegal aliens as law-abiding victims of President Trump's cruelty. The cruelty is how the Democrats defend criminal illegal aliens, no matter how horrific their crimes.

Read this twice.



-Entered the U.S. illegally FIVE times.

-Convicted of raping and robbing a corpse.

-New York still has to be begged to hand him over to ICE.@GovKathyHochul, if your policies protect criminals like this, your policies are failing New Yorkers. https://t.co/6PSrJkgcth — Rep. Claudia Tenney (@RepTenney) June 24, 2026

"[Goveornor Kathy Hochul] if your policies protect criminals like this, your policies are failing New Yorkers," wrote Tenney.

This is what Democrats protect. https://t.co/7flAOZj9sn — Adams County, CO GOP (@Adams_GOP) June 24, 2026

Remember this.

This guy robs and rapes a dead body of a man, pleads guilty, get 5 years prison and 15 years supervised release, and the New York Governor will not release him for deportation.



Meanwhile New York taxpayers are paying for his incarceration for 5 years at, what cost per day @grok?… https://t.co/pihaPvPOCM — A Common Sense Sententious (@NavVet1985) June 25, 2026

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It's roughly $315 per day to house a criminal in New York City. That comes to just under $115,000 per year.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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