Stephen Miller Slams Judge Who Blocked Expedited Access to Wisconsin's Voter Rolls

Yesterday, a judge in the 7th Circuit denied a request from the Trump administration to expedite its appeal of an order that denied the DOJ access to Wisconsin's voter rolls.

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JUST IN: The 7th Circuit has denied the Trump administration's effort to expedite its appeal of the order denying access to Wisconsin's voter rolls.



DOJ had claimed urgency with votes fast approaching. pic.twitter.com/5iFbm4Rs7y — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 23, 2026

Wisconsin is one of the several blue states that refuse to clean up its voter rolls and has not complied with the Trump administration's requests to access the information that would remove ineligible voters to help secure our elections.

Democrats have no interest in doing that, of course.

Democrats love to cheat and protect criminals. Truly evil, anti-American scum. — Bring on the asteroid impact (@ItsAsteroidTime) June 24, 2026

Yes, they do.

Stephen Miller slammed the judges and Wisconsin, too.

Wisconsin, like all blue states, has refused to remove non-citizens from its voter rolls and has relied on liberal judges to perpetuate this fraud on the nation. https://t.co/LipOxyx0OH — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 23, 2026

It's maddening.

I'm sad to have to say this, but I'm afraid it is now time to start ignoring these judges. — Peter S. Lee (@pleemirage) June 24, 2026

Long past time to start ignoring them.

Democrats make it impossible to deport illegals.



Then, since they’re here, Democrats provide government services like free education and healthcare to them.



Then, since they’re using government services, Democrats insist they should have a voice in government.



And now, they… https://t.co/Nr7r2FJ38s — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) June 23, 2026

The game is as transparent as glass.

Interestingly here, the motion to expedite was denied by a single judge. That Judge, Candace Jackson-Akiwumi is a Biden appointee that filled a seat that opened at the end of President Trump's term. She's likely the most liberal member of the Seventh Circuit. Bad draw! https://t.co/5MaYO8eTvk — Eric W. (@EWess92) June 23, 2026

Makes sense.

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Wisconsin's Democrat Governor, Tony Evers, thinks the biggest threat to democracy is President Trump.

The biggest threat to our democracy and fair elections is Donald Trump.https://t.co/81wifXTtg0 — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) June 23, 2026

This is judicial activism. We saw what insanity unfolded in California, and if judges can just run out the clock on the Trump administration, then they'll be able to maybe get Democrats back into power after the midterms or in 2028. That's the ultimate game plan here.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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