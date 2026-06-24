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Tipsheet

Stephen Miller Slams Judge Who Blocked Expedited Access to Wisconsin's Voter Rolls

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 24, 2026 4:30 PM
Stephen Miller Slams Judge Who Blocked Expedited Access to Wisconsin's Voter Rolls
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Yesterday, a judge in the 7th Circuit denied a request from the Trump administration to expedite its appeal of an order that denied the DOJ access to Wisconsin's voter rolls.

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Wisconsin is one of the several blue states that refuse to clean up its voter rolls and has not complied with the Trump administration's requests to access the information that would remove ineligible voters to help secure our elections.

Democrats have no interest in doing that, of course.

Yes, they do.

Stephen Miller slammed the judges and Wisconsin, too.

It's maddening.

Long past time to start ignoring them.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS DOJ JUDGES TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WISCONSIN

The game is as transparent as glass.

Makes sense. 

Oh, and in case you were wondering, Wisconsin's Democrat Governor, Tony Evers, thinks the biggest threat to democracy is President Trump.

This is judicial activism. We saw what insanity unfolded in California, and if judges can just run out the clock on the Trump administration, then they'll be able to maybe get Democrats back into power after the midterms or in 2028. That's the ultimate game plan here.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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