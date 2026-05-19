Can Wisconsin Sheriffs Honor ICE Detainers? The State Supreme Court Is About to Decide.

Leftists and their activist judge allies have been trying to thwart the Trump administration and its enforcement of immigration laws at every turn. In many places, law enforcement and local Democratic politicians refuse to honor ICE detainers and opt to release illegal aliens into our communities.

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In Wisconsin, the liberal state Supreme Court is going to answer that question, and here are the implications of this decision.

1/ Can Wisconsin sheriffs honor ICE detainers & hold illegals? That question is now pending at the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Below are details a few of the illegals held in Wisconsin jails subject to ICE detainers who could NOT be held if activists win this case. Thread... pic.twitter.com/L1pOjN3mfg — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) May 18, 2026

The first illegal alien is Julio Jarquin. He's charged with raping elderly women in a nursing home. Dane County — where Madison is located — might give ICE a half hour notice of his release.

2/ Julio Jarquin, held in Dane County Jail (a sanctuary county). Charged with raping elderly women in a nursing home. Dane County says they might give ICE 30 minutes notice of his release. (Email below). Details from DHS: https://t.co/m13ITLD7Oc pic.twitter.com/7uyf6lnfWQ — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) May 18, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has asked Dane County not to release Jarquin.

“This illegal alien is charged with two counts of sexual assault of an elderly victim at an assisted living facility,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This dirtbag was released into the country by the Biden Administration. DHS is calling on sanctuary politicians in Dane County, Wisconsin to NOT release this criminal from jail back onto the streets to commit more crimes. We need Wisconsin sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us to remove criminals from our country.”

David Joel Mairena-Garcia attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man with a machete.

3/ David Joel Mairena-Garcia, held in Brown County Jail. Charged with a machete attack against ex-girlfriend and a male victim. Blood "all over the concrete" leading to the house, according to officers. Details from DHS: https://t.co/U13hwCug52 pic.twitter.com/FbhVExhbP9 — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) May 18, 2026

According to DHS, Mairena-Garcia, an illegal alien from Nicaragua, entered his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her before stabbing her with the machete. She suffered injuries to her head, hand, and neck.

Santiago Trujillo-Alvarez & Arquimides Arias-Hernandez are being held for drug charges.

4/ Santiago Trujillo-Alvarez & Arquimides Arias-Hernandez held in Manitowoc County Jail. Held on charges related to violent Door County drug conspiracy. Police seized 700 grams of cocaine, 3,000 grams of meth, 8 firearms & multiple fraudulent IDs. Details: https://t.co/oDaVC5XyhP pic.twitter.com/ify0Fa3eJ5 — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) May 18, 2026

WTAQ reported that Trujillo-Alvarez and Arias-Hernandez were arrested after selling an undercover informant '700 grams of cocaine, nearly 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, eight firearms and manufactured illegal documents.'

Luis Benavidez, another illegal alien from Nicaragua, is charged with attempted homicide after stabbing his mother more than two dozen times. She reportedly asked him to turn down his music.

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5/ Luis Benavidez held in Fond Du Lac County Jail. Homicide charges for stabbing his mother 26 times after she asked him to turn down his music.

Details from Fox 11: https://t.co/zWCUbLC8sT pic.twitter.com/wCmvwfDPVR — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) May 18, 2026

According to Fox 11, Benavidez has no legal status and is in the country illegally.

Noelia Martinez-Avila, an illegal alien from Honduras, had multiple traffic violations. Despite that, she was not deported and she was reportedly driving drunk when she hit and killed Hallie Helgeson, 18, and Brady Heiling, 19, in Dane County last year. Helgeson died at the scene and Heiling died five days later.

6/ Noelia Martinez-Avila held in Dane County Jail (sanctuary county) Charges for killing two high school sweethearts in drunk driving car crash (picture below). Details from DHS: https://t.co/n9lvDmmWda pic.twitter.com/6MVYdkMPuS — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) May 18, 2026

Martinez-Avila was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and impaired driving. ICE was given less than an hour's notice of Martinez-Avila's release, according to DHS.

All told, Dane County is holding17 illegal aliens with pending charges. ICE likely won't be notified of their release because Dane County is a sanctuary.

Dane County is holding 17 illegals today w/ these pending charges. ICE won't be notified when they are released onto the street b/c Dane County is a sanctuary:

1. Aviles Garcia: OWI

2. Bautista: OWI

3. Cruz-Velasquez: Strangulation, Battery

4. Lagos: Sex Assault of Child,… https://t.co/IhcSPH4PK9 — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) May 18, 2026

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Given the Leftist makeup of the Wisconsin state Supreme Court, it's likely they'll rule in favor of the illegal aliens. That's why elections matter, and Wisconsin voters need to remember this heading into November. They can keep the legislature in the hands of Republicans and flip the governor's seat red, or they can lose their state to Leftists who will make it another Minnesota, rife with crime, fraud, and sanctuary for illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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