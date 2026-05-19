Can Wisconsin Sheriffs Honor ICE Detainers? The State Supreme Court Is About to Decide.

The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms
The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for...
Scott Jennings Had a Sensible Take on the New Anti-Weaponization Fund on CNN. This Lib Couldn't Stand It
Scott Jennings Had a Sensible Take on the New Anti-Weaponization Fund on CNN....
Trump Dropped a Great Response When Asked This Question About Mark Cuban
Trump Dropped a Great Response When Asked This Question About Mark Cuban
NBC News Is Worried a Chinese Agent Getting Busted Could Cause a Racial Backlash
NBC News Is Worried a Chinese Agent Getting Busted Could Cause a Racial...
VIP
Panicans Are Learning a Brutal Lesson Regarding Defying Trump: Get in Line or Be Destroyed
Panicans Are Learning a Brutal Lesson Regarding Defying Trump: Get in Line or...
VIP
Knicks Fan Sent a Philly Reporter Flowers With This Hilarious Note. Yes, We're Insane
Knicks Fan Sent a Philly Reporter Flowers With This Hilarious Note. Yes, We're...
These Luigi Mangione Fans Are Sick, But It Sort of Aligns With the Findings of This Psychotherapist
These Luigi Mangione Fans Are Sick, But It Sort of Aligns With the...
A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage
A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage
Another Wildfire Is Ripping Through Southern California
Another Wildfire Is Ripping Through Southern California
Two American Tourists Were Arrested for Alleged Monkey Business in Japan
Two American Tourists Were Arrested for Alleged Monkey Business in Japan
A Judge Barred Release of GA Supreme Court Candidates' Misconduct Allegations. Here's Why It's a Problem.
A Judge Barred Release of GA Supreme Court Candidates' Misconduct Allegations. Here's Why...
A Lesson in Economics for AOC
A Lesson in Economics for AOC
Nakba Forever
Nakba Forever
Make America Florida
Make America Florida
Tipsheet

Can Wisconsin Sheriffs Honor ICE Detainers? The State Supreme Court Is About to Decide.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 19, 2026 9:30 AM
Can Wisconsin Sheriffs Honor ICE Detainers? The State Supreme Court Is About to Decide.
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Leftists and their activist judge allies have been trying to thwart the Trump administration and its enforcement of immigration laws at every turn. In many places, law enforcement and local Democratic politicians refuse to honor ICE detainers and opt to release illegal aliens into our communities.

Advertisement

In Wisconsin, the liberal state Supreme Court is going to answer that question, and here are the implications of this decision.

The first illegal alien is Julio Jarquin. He's charged with raping elderly women in a nursing home. Dane County — where Madison is located — might give ICE a half hour notice of his release.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has asked Dane County not to release Jarquin.

“This illegal alien is charged with two counts of sexual assault of an elderly victim at an assisted living facility,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “This dirtbag was released into the country by the Biden Administration. DHS is calling on sanctuary politicians in Dane County, Wisconsin to NOT release this criminal from jail back onto the streets to commit more crimes. We need Wisconsin sanctuary politicians to cooperate with us to remove criminals from our country.”

Recommended

The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES WISCONSIN

David Joel Mairena-Garcia attacked his ex-girlfriend and another man with a machete.

According to DHS, Mairena-Garcia, an illegal alien from Nicaragua, entered his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her before stabbing her with the machete. She suffered injuries to her head, hand, and neck.

Santiago Trujillo-Alvarez & Arquimides Arias-Hernandez are being held for drug charges.

WTAQ reported that Trujillo-Alvarez and Arias-Hernandez were arrested after selling an undercover informant '700 grams of cocaine, nearly 3,000 grams of methamphetamine, eight firearms and manufactured illegal documents.'

Luis Benavidez, another illegal alien from Nicaragua, is charged with attempted homicide after stabbing his mother more than two dozen times. She reportedly asked him to turn down his music.

Advertisement

According to Fox 11, Benavidez has no legal status and is in the country illegally. 

Noelia Martinez-Avila, an illegal alien from Honduras, had multiple traffic violations. Despite that, she was not deported and she was reportedly driving drunk when she hit and killed Hallie Helgeson, 18, and Brady Heiling, 19, in Dane County last year. Helgeson died at the scene and Heiling died five days later.

Martinez-Avila was charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and impaired driving. ICE was given less than an hour's notice of Martinez-Avila's release, according to DHS.

All told, Dane County is holding17 illegal aliens with pending charges. ICE likely won't be notified of their release because Dane County is a sanctuary.

Advertisement

Given the Leftist makeup of the Wisconsin state Supreme Court, it's likely they'll rule in favor of the illegal aliens. That's why elections matter, and Wisconsin voters need to remember this heading into November. They can keep the legislature in the hands of Republicans and flip the governor's seat red, or they can lose their state to Leftists who will make it another Minnesota, rife with crime, fraud, and sanctuary for illegal aliens.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms Matt Vespa
Scott Jennings Had a Sensible Take on the New Anti-Weaponization Fund on CNN. This Lib Couldn't Stand It Matt Vespa
A Judge Barred Release of GA Supreme Court Candidates' Misconduct Allegations. Here's Why It's a Problem. Amy Curtis
Trump Dropped a Great Response When Asked This Question About Mark Cuban Matt Vespa
The GOP’s Midterm Reversal of Fortune Kurt Schlichter
A Chicago Woman Just Humiliated Democrats Over Their Faux Voting Rights Outrage Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Trump White House Is Letting Its Attack Dog Off the Leash for the 2026 Midterms Matt Vespa
Advertisement