Acting AG Todd Blanche Announces Healthcare Fraud Charges Against Hundreds of Defendants

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced federal and state charges against more than 450 defendants across 45 states for healthcare fraud schemes.

.@DAGToddBlanche announces charges against 455 defendants across 45 states and territories for healthcare fraud schemes involving over $6.5 billion in false claims submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other programs. pic.twitter.com/ofeHhUAbmX — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 23, 2026

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"Today, we are announcing federal and state charges — all of which were charged or unsealed at some point over the past two weeks ... coordinated, nationwide action," Blanche said. "Since June 8, we've charged 455 defendants across 56 ... U.S. Attorneys' offices and 45 U.S. states and territories."

"As alleged in the various indictments, these individuals participated in healthcare fraud schemes involving over $6.5 billion in false claims submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other healthcare programs," Blanche continued. "The team around me will get into more specifics, but here are a few points that stand out."

"In one indictment, we're bringing charges against a corporate executive in Arizona in connection with over a $1 billion fraud involving unnecessary wound grafts," Blanche said. "This alleged scheme cost Medicare over $1 million per patient. In total, our indictment charges 11 defendants for over $2 billion in fraudulent claims in connection to alleged wound care schemes. The indictment also alleges that these individuals then used the taxpayer money to bankroll multimillion-dollar homes, luxury vehicles like a $135,000 Maserati, jewelry like an $865,000 ... necklace, and, to top it all off, to fund the construction of a $4.6 million hotel at a beach resort in the Philippines."

"We're taking back the money, the luxury cars, the jewelry, and these alleged fraudsters will face justice," Blanch added. "The coordinated actions of the past two weeks have resulted in over $182 million in cash and other assets seized, making clear our healthcare fraud enforcement efforts generate a significant return on investment for taxpayers."

FBI Director Kash Patel also spoke.

.@FBIDirectorKash: "America, you should take a look. You should take a look at what leadership from the White House and @POTUS' prioritization to go after and combat fraud looks like... fraud is no longer being tolerated." https://t.co/MUlQwMKVP4 pic.twitter.com/LU9Sm57cbV — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 23, 2026

"America, you should take a look," Patel said. "You should take a look at what leadership from the White House and President Trump's prioritization to go after and combat fraud looks like. America should take a look at the Vice President's Task Force and the initiative by the Justice Department here under AG Todd Blanche and AAG Colin McDonald."

"Fraud is no longer being tolerated, it is not being put up with, and you've seen the staggering numbers that, in just the last two weeks ... of perpetrators and criminals who have been arrested and apprehended from around the world, totaling over $6 and $7 billion in fraud, in money stolen from the American people. Our precious taxpayer dollars that are supposed to service our seniors and our kids are being stolen outright by individuals who thought they could get away with it," Patel continued. "But thanks to the Trump administration and the Vice President's Task Force and the White House Task Force, and the Department of Justice's courageous prosecutors, we have now been able to charge a record number of individuals."

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Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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