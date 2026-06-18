Democrat Mamdani Affiliate Arrested for Alleged Connection to $38 Million Medicaid Scam

A new alleged fraud scheme was uncovered by the New York Post, who reported that police arrested Pervez Siddiqui, a 78-year-old Pakistani American who allegedly took part in a $38 million Medicaid fraud. Siddiqui and seven co-conspirators were arrested and accused of running a kickback and false billing Medicaid scam through two social adult day cares in Brooklyn, APNA Adult Daycare and Ashiana Social Adult Daycare.

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Meet Pervez Siddiqui, a Pakistani and the president of an adult day care in NYC. He was just arrested and charged for allegedly carrying out a $38 MILLION Medicaid scam.



Siddiqui allegedly faked sign-ups in order to receive kickbacks through Medicaid payments.



Siddiqui was… pic.twitter.com/8ZxpoDhZUZ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 18, 2026

Siddiqui is a member of the Brooklyn Community Board and a frequent Democrat donor, known in local political circles. He was even seen having an intimate sit-down conversation with then Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani back in 2025, the Post reported.

Here’s Pakistani Pervez Siddiqui with Mamdani right after he was elected.



Siddiqui was just arrested for a $38 Million Medicaid fraud scheme.



Siddiqui reportedly has multiple connections to NYC Democrats, per NYP



The fraud runs deep... https://t.co/WNrUVf7jE7 pic.twitter.com/kBK1c9M9em — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 18, 2026

Using cash bribes, allegedly, the scammers enrolled senior citizens in one of the two daycares they ran and paid recruiters kickbacks to refer new patients. Those signed up rarely ever attended, leaving scammers to collect a portion of their Medicaid. This occurred for six years, from 2019 to December 2025, with the gang submitting $38 million in Medicaid claims for services that were never provided.

The Post reported various methods in which the fraud was concealed, stating they laundered money through shell companies by disguising checks as "gifts" or using Indian code words. They also created fake sign-in sheets at one clinic which would exceed the authorized occupancy levels of the clinic.

A source described the cultural element to The Post, saying each "marketer" involved oversaw at least 30-50 clients, usually of the marketer's race. "They keep them together. There’s a cultural element. A Russian marketer will pick up Russians, Pakistani for Pakistanis, Chinese for Chinese."

The indictment said that seniors at APNA who handed over their Medicaid card were getting money in kickbacks for fake services. Some had even left the country while their families continued to collect.

APNA Adult Day Care has a sister organization called APNA Community Services, of which Siddiqui is a board member and co-founder. The community services nonprofit offers immigrant and elderly support, and operates out of the same facility, with evidence suggesting Siddiqui used his status with the organization to cover up alleged illegal activities. The Community Services received a $530,000 grant in February, backed by NY Dem Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

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The indictment is one of several Medicaid frauds uncovered in New York and across the country over the last year, with estimates that over $37 billion have gone to improper Medicaid payments. New York spends the most Medicaid money per patient than any other state, and is funding the lives of scammers through the American taxpayer.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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