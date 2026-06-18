Democrat Mamdani Affiliate Arrested for Alleged Connection to $38 Million Medicaid Scam

The Supreme Court Just Demolished Another Unconstitutional Gun Control Law in Historic Ruling
The Supreme Court Just Demolished Another Unconstitutional Gun Control Law in Historic Rul...
Trump Just Obliterated the Number One Lie Leftists Are Telling About Iran Deal
Trump Just Obliterated the Number One Lie Leftists Are Telling About Iran Deal
Is California Reaching Critical Mass?
Is California Reaching Critical Mass?
This Appeals Court Just Buried Another Unconstitutional Gun Control Law
This Appeals Court Just Buried Another Unconstitutional Gun Control Law
Gas Prices Plummeting After Trump Signs Iran Deal
Gas Prices Plummeting After Trump Signs Iran Deal
The Obama Presidential Center's Opening Ceremony Was a Complete Mess
The Obama Presidential Center's Opening Ceremony Was a Complete Mess
VIP
Hezbollah Must Be Addressed, As Attacks Continue to Rain Down on Israel
Hezbollah Must Be Addressed, As Attacks Continue to Rain Down on Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu Vows to Keep Israeli Security Forces in Lebanon
Benjamin Netanyahu Vows to Keep Israeli Security Forces in Lebanon
The Trump Administration Says They Are No Longer Concerned About Iranian Ballistic Missiles
The Trump Administration Says They Are No Longer Concerned About Iranian Ballistic Missile...
JD Vance Filled in for Karoline Leavitt Again. Here's What He Had to Say.
JD Vance Filled in for Karoline Leavitt Again. Here's What He Had to...
Los Angeles Is Poised to Let Illegal Aliens Vote in City Elections
Los Angeles Is Poised to Let Illegal Aliens Vote in City Elections
15 Charged in Alleged $1.4 Million Massachusetts Benefit Fraud Scheme
15 Charged in Alleged $1.4 Million Massachusetts Benefit Fraud Scheme
You Won't Believe This Hollywood Star's Double Standard on Free Speech
You Won't Believe This Hollywood Star's Double Standard on Free Speech
It Looks Like Europe's Parliament Has Finally Had Enough of Illegal Immigration
It Looks Like Europe's Parliament Has Finally Had Enough of Illegal Immigration
Tipsheet

Democrat Mamdani Affiliate Arrested for Alleged Connection to $38 Million Medicaid Scam

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 18, 2026 2:45 PM
Democrat Mamdani Affiliate Arrested for Alleged Connection to $38 Million Medicaid Scam
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

A new alleged fraud scheme was uncovered by the New York Post, who reported that police arrested Pervez Siddiqui, a 78-year-old Pakistani American who allegedly took part in a $38 million Medicaid fraud. Siddiqui and seven co-conspirators were arrested and accused of running a kickback and false billing Medicaid scam through two social adult day cares in Brooklyn, APNA Adult Daycare and Ashiana Social Adult Daycare. 

Advertisement

Siddiqui is a member of the Brooklyn Community Board and a frequent Democrat donor, known in local political circles. He was even seen having an intimate sit-down conversation with then Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani back in 2025, the Post reported. 

Using cash bribes, allegedly, the scammers enrolled senior citizens in one of the two daycares they ran and paid recruiters kickbacks to refer new patients. Those signed up rarely ever attended, leaving scammers to collect a portion of their Medicaid. This occurred for six years, from 2019 to December 2025, with the gang submitting $38 million in Medicaid claims for services that were never provided. 

Recommended

Trump Just Obliterated the Number One Lie Leftists Are Telling About Iran Deal Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY MEDICAID NEW YORK PAKISTAN

The Post reported various methods in which the fraud was concealed, stating they laundered money through shell companies by disguising checks as "gifts" or using Indian code words. They also created fake sign-in sheets at one clinic which would exceed the authorized occupancy levels of the clinic. 

A source described the cultural element to The Post, saying each "marketer" involved oversaw at least 30-50 clients, usually of the marketer's race. "They keep them together. There’s a cultural element. A Russian marketer will pick up Russians, Pakistani for Pakistanis, Chinese for Chinese." 

The indictment said that seniors at APNA who handed over their Medicaid card were getting money in kickbacks for fake services. Some had even left the country while their families continued to collect. 

APNA Adult Day Care has a sister organization called APNA Community Services, of which Siddiqui is a board member and co-founder. The community services nonprofit offers immigrant and elderly support, and operates out of the same facility, with evidence suggesting Siddiqui used his status with the organization to cover up alleged illegal activities. The Community Services received a $530,000 grant in February, backed by NY Dem Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand. 

Advertisement

The indictment is one of several Medicaid frauds uncovered in New York and across the country over the last year, with estimates that over $37 billion have gone to improper Medicaid payments. New York spends the most Medicaid money per patient than any other state, and is funding the lives of scammers through the American taxpayer. 

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Obliterated the Number One Lie Leftists Are Telling About Iran Deal Jeff Charles
The Obama Presidential Center's Opening Ceremony Was a Complete Mess Dmitri Bolt
Is California Reaching Critical Mass? Victor Davis Hanson
JD Vance Filled in for Karoline Leavitt Again. Here's What He Had to Say. Dmitri Bolt
You Won't Believe This Hollywood Star's Double Standard on Free Speech Julia Cassidy
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Just Tore Into NATO Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Obliterated the Number One Lie Leftists Are Telling About Iran Deal Jeff Charles
Advertisement