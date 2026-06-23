Illegal Immigrant Busted After Using Uber Gig to Kidnap, Assault Passenger

Another illegal alien has been arrested, this time while working illegally as an Uber driver, and using that job to allegedly kidnap, drug, and rape a passenger in Miami.

Advertisement

🚨BREAKING: Illegal Alien working illegally as an @Uber driver who was released into the U.S. by the Democrats is arrested for kidnapping, drugging and raping a passenger in Miami.



Yusel Perez-Leyva is now on an ICE Hold.



The Democrat Party is a domestic terrorist org. pic.twitter.com/ZuJ2G50CJn — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) June 22, 2026

Yusel Perez-Leyva was arrested on June 18, after a passenger woke up in the hospital in early June.

Here's more:

After waking up in a hospital, a woman said she remembered going out on June 3 and walking out of a nightclub on June 4 in Miami Beach, records show. The woman talked to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives after she woke up in pain at the HCA Florida Palm Lakes Emergency in Hialeah, records show. “She believes that she was drugged ... as a result, she blacked out and only remembers walking out of the local night club ... she believes she was raped,” a MDSO deputy wrote, according to an arrest report. Detectives reported finding surveillance video showing Yusel Perez-Leyva "carrying" the woman to his apartment at 7220 NW 179th St., near Miami Lakes. Detectives detained Perez-Leyva, 42, on June 18 and took him to the special victims’ bureau in Doral for questioning, records show.

According to law enforcement, Perez-Leyva admitted to having 'sexual intercourse' with the victim.

Gee @Uber you sure don’t do a good job of checking out your drivers. @grok how many incidents have been reported about sexual attacks by Uber drivers in the last two years? — Nunya (@NunyaBidness74) June 23, 2026

According to Grok, Uber's last detailed safety report from 2021-2022 said there were more than 2,700 sexual assault incidents, but there's no data available for 2023-2026.

NunyaBidness74 Uber's last detailed US Safety Report (2021-2022) recorded 2,717 sexual assault incidents across serious categories. No comparable public data exists for 2023-2026. Sealed court records showed ~400k total sexual assault/misconduct reports (2017-2022), far above… — Grok (@grok) June 23, 2026

Perez-Leyva faces two first-degree felony charges: Kidnapping, which is punishable by life, and sexual battery on a physically incapacitated or helpless victim.

If you screamed board walls are racist and voted for Biden who let in millions of illegals, you’re responsible for all the migrant rape and crime in America and most of all in Europe. pic.twitter.com/xyupGbs2OY — GreenNovember (@HadesAide) June 23, 2026

Advertisement

Democrats did vote against deporting illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes.

THIS is who Renee Good and Alex Pretti died for…



LET THAT SINK IN!



THIS is who leftists are violently protesting for, and throwing their futures away to protect. How many stories like this need to be exposed before the left realizes they are defending criminals? https://t.co/ZqIfX3FcWS — Clerpatriot (@clerpatriot) June 23, 2026

Democrats are going to the mattresses to defend illegal aliens, even telling their Leftist supporters to 'put their bodies on the line' for this.

Of Course. Uber needs looked at. https://t.co/3xcFyFxoXT — Veda Morris (@MorrisVeda35914) June 23, 2026

Yes, it does.

NBC 6 in Miami said it reached out to Uber for comment but did not receive one.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.