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Illegal Immigrant Busted After Using Uber Gig to Kidnap, Assault Passenger

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 23, 2026 11:00 AM
Illegal Immigrant Busted After Using Uber Gig to Kidnap, Assault Passenger
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Another illegal alien has been arrested, this time while working illegally as an Uber driver, and using that job to allegedly kidnap, drug, and rape a passenger in Miami.

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Yusel Perez-Leyva was arrested on June 18, after a passenger woke up in the hospital in early June.

Here's more:

After waking up in a hospital, a woman said she remembered going out on June 3 and walking out of a nightclub on June 4 in Miami Beach, records show.

The woman talked to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office detectives after she woke up in pain at the HCA Florida Palm Lakes Emergency in Hialeah, records show.

“She believes that she was drugged ... as a result, she blacked out and only remembers walking out of the local night club ... she believes she was raped,” a MDSO deputy wrote, according to an arrest report.

Detectives reported finding surveillance video showing Yusel Perez-Leyva "carrying" the woman to his apartment at 7220 NW 179th St., near Miami Lakes.

Detectives detained Perez-Leyva, 42, on June 18 and took him to the special victims’ bureau in Doral for questioning, records show.

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CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

According to law enforcement, Perez-Leyva admitted to having 'sexual intercourse' with the victim.

According to Grok, Uber's last detailed safety report from 2021-2022 said there were more than 2,700 sexual assault incidents, but there's no data available for 2023-2026.

Perez-Leyva faces two first-degree felony charges: Kidnapping, which is punishable by life, and sexual battery on a physically incapacitated or helpless victim.

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Democrats did vote against deporting illegal aliens convicted of sex crimes.

Democrats are going to the mattresses to defend illegal aliens, even telling their Leftist supporters to 'put their bodies on the line' for this.

Yes, it does.

NBC 6 in Miami said it reached out to Uber for comment but did not receive one.

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