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Democrats Did This: Another Illegal Has Been Arrested for Horrific Crimes Against a Child

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 31, 2026 9:30 AM
Democrats Did This: Another Illegal Has Been Arrested for Horrific Crimes Against a Child
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

As the Democrats continue the government shutdown in an effort to abolish ICE and repeal our immigration laws, we have another horrific story of an illegal immigrant named Jorge Luis Martinez Ulloa kidnapping and raping a young girl in Kentucky.

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We will warn you that the details of the case are deeply disturbing.

According to WLKY, Martinez Ulloa is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, strangulation, and rape. And the victim was taken to the hospital. Martinez Ulloa is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

And Kentucky.com is reporting Martinez Ulloa is facing charges of kidnapping a minor, two counts of first-degree rape of a victim younger than 12, two counts of first-degree sodomy of a victim younger than 12, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12.

Democrats continue to push to defund DHS and abolish ICE and Border Patrol.

They do not care.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN KENTUCKY

Enough is enough.

This is on them, and someone should ask Beshear about this case.

Yes, they did.

American citizens are nothing more than fodder for the Democratic Party's agenda. They do not care how many of us are harmed or murdered by the illegal immigrants they import.

We must hold Democrats accountable and not give them power. If they take control of D.C. next year, this will come to every community in the nation and we will be powerless to stop it. As Chris Murphy said, the people Democrats really care about are guys like Martinez Ulloa, not the child he victimized.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported. 

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