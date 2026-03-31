Democrats Did This: Another Illegal Has Been Arrested for Horrific Crimes Against a Child

As the Democrats continue the government shutdown in an effort to abolish ICE and repeal our immigration laws, we have another horrific story of an illegal immigrant named Jorge Luis Martinez Ulloa kidnapping and raping a young girl in Kentucky.

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We will warn you that the details of the case are deeply disturbing.

🚨BREAKING: Girl under the age of 12 is kidnapped, strangled and raped in Kentucky by an unvetted pedophile illegal alien released into the U.S. by Biden and the Democrats.



DEMS open borders enabled Jorge Luis Martinez Ulloa to destroy this child’s life.



ICE DETAINER CONFIRMED. pic.twitter.com/qE0cvynXbZ — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) March 31, 2026

According to WLKY, Martinez Ulloa is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping, strangulation, and rape. And the victim was taken to the hospital. Martinez Ulloa is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

And Kentucky.com is reporting Martinez Ulloa is facing charges of kidnapping a minor, two counts of first-degree rape of a victim younger than 12, two counts of first-degree sodomy of a victim younger than 12, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim younger than 12.

Democrats continue to push to defund DHS and abolish ICE and Border Patrol.

🚨The only way to save children from the Democrats caught and released unvetted pedophile illegal aliens is to fully fund DHS, stand with ICE and Border Patrol and give a voice to the kids destroyed by these monsters by relentlessly exposing the Democrat Party. — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) March 31, 2026

They do not care.

How much more of this are Americans just supposed to take? — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) March 31, 2026

Enough is enough.

This is on the #Democrats like @AndyBeshearKY #Kentucky the #Democrats hate you and are allowing this to go on. They are fighting for the illegals not you. pic.twitter.com/hdAWCJix3y — JAY (@JayJay39075480) March 31, 2026

This is on them, and someone should ask Beshear about this case.

Yes, they did.

This seemingly happens every day now.



This is the America Democrats want. https://t.co/jxLRCDolcS — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 31, 2026

American citizens are nothing more than fodder for the Democratic Party's agenda. They do not care how many of us are harmed or murdered by the illegal immigrants they import.

We must hold Democrats accountable and not give them power. If they take control of D.C. next year, this will come to every community in the nation and we will be powerless to stop it. As Chris Murphy said, the people Democrats really care about are guys like Martinez Ulloa, not the child he victimized.

Editor’s Note: Democrats are causing chaos at airports and inflicting pain on the American people simply because they want to keep illegal aliens from being deported.

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