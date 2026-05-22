Vice President Vance Has a Blunt Message for Fraudsters

Yesterday, the Justice Department announced that 15 people were indicted for their alleged involvement in a $90 million healthcare fraud scheme in Minnesota. FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X about the indictments, saying they're the 'two largest Medicaid fraud cases ever charged in this district' and also included 'first-of-their kind charges' involving seven additional Medicaid programs.

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🚨🚨 Today - 15 individuals have been indicted for over $90 million in an alleged massive healthcare fraud scheme in Minnesota, after a sweeping FBI investigation with @TheJusticeDept and our Interagency Partners.



These charges involve the two LARGEST Medicaid fraud cases ever… — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) May 21, 2026

Patel's post reads:

As alleged, the defendants defrauded Minnesota public healthcare resources for tens of millions, targeting programs such as Housing Stabilization Services, Child Care, Medicaid programs, Individualized Home Supports (IHS), and more. In one case, defendants even developed a scheme worth over $40 million to target the Early Intensive Developmental and Behavioral Intervention (EIDBI) – an autism healthcare program - paying kickbacks to parents who fraudulently used autism centers to diagnose children with autism regardless of medical necessity, and billing for services not actually provided. This not only defrauded taxpayers, but robbed valuable resources from families truly in need. President Trump gave this law enforcement team a mandate to investigate and systematically dismantle this exact kind of public fraud in America – which grossly abuses and mismanages money from hardworking American taxpayers - and that’s exactly what we’re doing. Today’s indictment in a massive moment in this effort.

Andrew Ferguson, part of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, said that America's social programs were built for a 'high-trust society.'

Andrew Ferguson of the WH fraud task force:



“All of our programs were built for a high-trust society… That social trust has become diminished.”



Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/pLwokPMRDg — AF Post (@AFpost) May 22, 2026

"We didn't set up these programs with layers and layers and layers of anti-fraud redundancy because we set it up for a people who are accustomed to being able to trust their neighbors, their families, and their friends to do the right thing," Ferguson said. "It's become clear that that social trust has been diminished and that people have taken advantage of those programs."

It was not without drama, however. One of the 15 defendants, Muhammad Omar, tried to flee the FBI by jumping from a fourth-story balcony. He was later arrested.

NEWS: Muhammad Omar, one of 15 defendants charged in a $90M Minnesota Medicaid fraud scheme, was ARRESTED Thursday just hours after escaping an FBI raid by jumping from a fourth-story balcony.



FBI Director Kash Patel: “After today’s interagency press conference announcing 15… pic.twitter.com/XbxBmRtZjG — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) May 22, 2026

Vice President Vance, head of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, also spoke about the indictments yesterday.

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Today, the task force and the DOJ announced a massive take down of two of the largest Medicaid fraud cases in Minnesota state history, as well as the largest autism fraud scheme ever charged by the federal government. Our message is simple: if you’re committing fraud, we will… pic.twitter.com/MNfkLlOY0R — JD Vance (@JDVance) May 22, 2026

"Just like all of you, I was shocked last December when I watched Nick Shirley's bombshell investigation of migrant fraud in Minnesota, which called attention to the now-infamous 'Quality Learing Center,' instead of learning, and other schemes across that state," Vance said.

"This morning, the ringleader of the $250 million 'Feeding Our Future' fraud scheme in Minnesota was sentenced in federal court to over 40 years in prison, bringing justice to the countless school children and families she had scammed. And on top of that, today, federal law enforcement launched a massive raid in Minneapolis. Across the city, agents have arrested 15 people for suspected fraud that amounted to $90 million," Vance continued, "these two of the largest Medicaid fraud cases in Minnesota history, as well as the largest autism fraud scheme ever charged by the U.S. federal government."

"With this action, we're bringing justice to some of America's most vulnerable citizens, and justice to the American taxpayer. In 2018, Minnesota tried to provide housing services for the homeless. They estimated that the cost of the program would be $2.5 million a year," Vance said. "By 2024, the program had exploded to $104 million annually, and almost all of that — almost all of it — was because of fraud."

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"As a result, the state had to shut down the program and can no longer provide those services to Americans in need. So we've got homeless veterans sleeping on the streets because fraudsters got rich. But it's not just the homeless who are the victims of these fraudsters. The victims in the cases announced by the DOJ today also include disabled Americans who rely on community support to live full, independent lives. And citizens for whom defrauding such programs is literally a matter of life and death," Vance said.

"In one of the most horrifying cases charged today, a recipient who needed 24-hour care was supposed to be receiving exactly that through the Minnesota Medicaid benefit program," Vance added, "but he received nothing. No care. No services. Nothing for months on end. And then he went quiet. For two days, a neighbor tried to check on him, knocking on his apartment door. Nothing. Shortly after, he was found dead. One day before this man died, the fraudster in question had tried to bill for the non-existent services. The services that, if they had been provided, this man might actually be with us today."

"This kind of behavior is sickening. It's disgusting. It's an affront to all of us as Americans and today we're saying clearly: no more. Our message is simple. If you are committing fraud, our tax force will find you. We'll come after you and we will not rest until justice is served," Vance said. "Don't defraud the American taxpayer, don't get rich by trying to steal from them, or we are going to come after you until justice is served. That's our promise, and we're going to stick to it."

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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