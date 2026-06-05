Francesca Hong Joins Bernie Sanders, AOC in Attacking Data Centers

AI data centers are the next big political battle. The technology race — including who controls the future of AI — is here. The U.S. and China are competing for the global technological future. As Townhall noted, President Trump laid out an AI framework last year, and Congress is working to codify his agenda.

Advertisement

That agenda would address concerns over AI data centers, including water usage and energy costs. But Democrats including AOC and Bernie Sanders have been vocal opponents of those projects, claiming they threaten jobs, communities, and the environment.

I’m the only candidate willing to stand up to Big Tech and the AI data centers threatening our state's natural resources.



Wisconsin should build infrastructure that benefits the people who live here and creates long-term jobs for union workers -- housing, roads, clean energy. https://t.co/jl1rpMkbWc — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) June 3, 2026

Long-term jobs for union workers.

Not the average citizen. Just union cronies who funnel tons of money and votes to Democrats.

Citizens like Carrie in Wisconsin Rapids are organizing to fight back against AI data centers. I'm proud to stand with them, and I'll never stop fighting to protect our home. This is a bipartisan issue, and it's bringing people together all over this beautiful state 💙 pic.twitter.com/4tqHyARtap — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) June 3, 2026

Aligning with Democratic socialists is a bad idea.

Hong is doing China's bidding.



If we lose the AI race due to a lack of data centers, China wins. That's exactly what Hong wants. — Jocular Josh 🇺🇸 (@lifeasjosh) June 3, 2026

That's exactly what this is all about: making America lose.

Fran, putting a couple windmills or solar where the data centers will be built does nothing but virtue signal. Besides being eyesores, their construction and maintenance are NOT environmentally friendly. AI and computer systems are the future and do offer technological advances — Jerome S Harms (@jsharms0323) June 3, 2026

They will never survive Wisconsin's frigid winters or severe storms.

The socialist would’ve stood up against the car industry. They stood up against the computers. They stood up against the iPhone. It’s all phony. AI is the next technology to help human beings advanced faster. If we don’t do it, China will. — 🇺🇸Carlos 1776 🇺🇸 (@CarlosV1776x) June 3, 2026

When the lightbulb was invented, anti-progress folks said it would ruin the economy by putting lamp-lighters out of work. Those jobs just evolved, and the economy adapted and grew.

Ceding the technology war to China is a bad thing for America's workers, and America's future.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.