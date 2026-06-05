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Tipsheet

Francesca Hong Joins Bernie Sanders, AOC in Attacking Data Centers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 05, 2026 11:30 AM
Francesca Hong Joins Bernie Sanders, AOC in Attacking Data Centers
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

AI data centers are the next big political battle. The technology race — including who controls the future of AI — is here. The U.S. and China are competing for the global technological future. As Townhall noted, President Trump laid out an AI framework last year, and Congress is working to codify his agenda.

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That agenda would address concerns over AI data centers, including water usage and energy costs. But Democrats including AOC and Bernie Sanders have been vocal opponents of those projects, claiming they threaten jobs, communities, and the environment.

Long-term jobs for union workers.

Not the average citizen. Just union cronies who funnel tons of money and votes to Democrats.

Aligning with Democratic socialists is a bad idea.

That's exactly what this is all about: making America lose.

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Related:

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE BIG TECH CHINA ENERGY JOBS

They will never survive Wisconsin's frigid winters or severe storms.

When the lightbulb was invented, anti-progress folks said it would ruin the economy by putting lamp-lighters out of work. Those jobs just evolved, and the economy adapted and grew.

Ceding the technology war to China is a bad thing for America's workers, and America's future.

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Democrats Went Bold on Immigration Demands. Trump Just Got the Last Laugh. Cameron Arcand
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