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Tipsheet

An Adam Hamawy Victory Is an Insult to September 11 Victims and Their Families

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 04, 2026 9:00 AM
An Adam Hamawy Victory Is an Insult to September 11 Victims and Their Families
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Several years ago, this writer traveled to New York City. On her first night, she went to Ground Zero and the 9-11 Memorial and Museum. The terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans happened when she was a college freshman, and she watched the horror unfold on television, as many Americans did.

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The most impactful and moving item displayed in the museum was the watch worn by Flight 93 hero Todd Beamer. Beamer is known as the guy who organized a rebellion against the hijackers on his plane, telling his fellow passengers "Let's roll." Flight 93 was aware of what had happened in New York and D.C. and wanted to stop the hijackers from causing further damage. They tried to storm the cockpit and retake control of the plane, and the hijackers responded by driving it into a field in Pennsylvania.

Todd Beamer's wristwatch was recovered from the crash site, forever frozen in time. This writer will never forget that.

Now, if terrorist supporter Adam Hamawy wins his seat in New Jersey, he will represent the district where Todd Beamer lived when Islamic terrorists ended his life. Beamer was 32 years old and left behind a wife and children.

Benson writes:

His final resting place, is in Cranbury, NJ — where he was living with his wife and children before his murder. Cranbury is located in NJ-12, where the new Democratic nominee for Congress is Adam Hamawy.

Hamawy was a close associate and translator to Omar Abdel-Rahman, aka the ‘Blind Sheikh,’ an arch terrorist convicted of masterminding multiple plots against targets in NYC — including the World Trade Center. Hamawy testified at Adbel-Rahman’s trial, as a defense witness.

It has also been reported that Hamawy traveled to Bosnia to volunteer at an organization that was later unmasked as an Al Qaeda front group. 

One of Hamawy’s loudest and most high-profile supporters and endorsers has openly declared that America deserved the 9/11 attacks. 

Hamawy is now the prohibitive frontrunner to represent Todd Beamer’s district in the United States Congress.

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What a slap in the face to Beamer's family, and the families of all the victims of the September 11 terror attacks. And yes, Hasan Piker — who said guys like Beamer deserved to die that day — supports Hamawy.

"… the last thing you do is enthusiastically campaign with a man who says America deserved 9/11. But that’s exactly what he chose to do," Benson wrote.

We fear the bar hasn't reached the bottom yet.

That's an excellent question. Someone needs to stop it.

Yes, they are.

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Todd Beamer and everyone on Flight 93 is a hero. It's an insult to their memory and our national history that someone who supported a terrorist will maybe represent the district where Beamer is laid to rest.

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