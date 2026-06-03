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Meet the Democrat With Al-Qaeda Ties Who Just Won a Congressional Primary

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 03, 2026 11:45 AM
Meet the Democrat With Al-Qaeda Ties Who Just Won a Congressional Primary
AP Photo/Amr Nabil

In case the Graham Platner Saga wasn't enough cause for concern, an Egyptian-born, former combat surgeon with ties to Islamic terror groups just won a Democrat primary and is well on his way to becoming the next congressman to represent New Jersey's 12th congressional district. Adam Hamawy defeated 12 other candidates in the race to replace the retiring Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

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Hamawy received endorsements from AOC and Bernie Sanders and is the overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November. Hamawy's win is stirring conversation around the ghosts of his past, which include a close association with The Blind Sheik (Omar Abdel-Rahman), who was sentenced to life in federal prison for terrorism and seditious conspiracy. The Sheik's jihadist followers carried out the infamous 1993 World Trade Center Bombing. 

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Back in 1994, Hamawy was called on as a witness to testify on Abdel-Rahman's behalf. The trial transcripts reveal Hamawy took a 13-hour ride with Abdel-Rahman to an Islamic economic conference, where Hamawy recounts that Abdel-Rahman referenced jihadism and "the land of the infidels." 

The ties don't stop there, however. In 1994, Hamawy reportedly interned for the former Chicago-based "Benevolence International Foundation," which was discovered to be a front that financed terror operations and funneled support for Al-Qaeda. In 2002, BIF became a specially designated global terrorist organization by the U.S. Treasury Department and the UN Security Council. 

When asked about his ties on the campaign trail, Hamawy said the critiques against him are just “guilt-by-association attacks on Muslim and Arab candidates.” Well, Adam, your association with a prominent jihadist and other designated terror organizations is certainly going to spark questions. Now, thanks to the Democrats' shameless support, Hamawy is likely to become a sitting congressman. 

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Mehdi Hasan, who never misses a chance to defend a terror sympathizer or invoke racism, had this to say about the critiques of Hamawy.

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