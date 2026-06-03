Meet the Democrat With Al-Qaeda Ties Who Just Won a Congressional Primary

In case the Graham Platner Saga wasn't enough cause for concern, an Egyptian-born, former combat surgeon with ties to Islamic terror groups just won a Democrat primary and is well on his way to becoming the next congressman to represent New Jersey's 12th congressional district. Adam Hamawy defeated 12 other candidates in the race to replace the retiring Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman.

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Hamawy received endorsements from AOC and Bernie Sanders and is the overwhelming favorite to win the general election in November. Hamawy's win is stirring conversation around the ghosts of his past, which include a close association with The Blind Sheik (Omar Abdel-Rahman), who was sentenced to life in federal prison for terrorism and seditious conspiracy. The Sheik's jihadist followers carried out the infamous 1993 World Trade Center Bombing.

Democrats just nominated a guy who served as a defense witness for the World Trade Center bomber and who worked for an Al Qaeda front group.



You know how we say Europe’s problems with Islamism are going to happen here?



Well, they are happening. https://t.co/qGEqHQ5OWK — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 3, 2026

A Democrat with terror ties linked to the 1993 World Trade Center bombing is on track to become one of New Jersey’s next congressmen.



Adam Hamawy won a crowded Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 12th District and is heavily favored to win the general election in November.



The… pic.twitter.com/0ml7elMNcB — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 3, 2026

Holy hell



NJ Congressional candidate Adam Hamawy, who was born in Egypt, has close ties to islamic terrorists who plotted to bomb the U.S.



DEPORT pic.twitter.com/FyIK0OKfMN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 28, 2026

Back in 1994, Hamawy was called on as a witness to testify on Abdel-Rahman's behalf. The trial transcripts reveal Hamawy took a 13-hour ride with Abdel-Rahman to an Islamic economic conference, where Hamawy recounts that Abdel-Rahman referenced jihadism and "the land of the infidels."

The ties don't stop there, however. In 1994, Hamawy reportedly interned for the former Chicago-based "Benevolence International Foundation," which was discovered to be a front that financed terror operations and funneled support for Al-Qaeda. In 2002, BIF became a specially designated global terrorist organization by the U.S. Treasury Department and the UN Security Council.

When asked about his ties on the campaign trail, Hamawy said the critiques against him are just “guilt-by-association attacks on Muslim and Arab candidates.” Well, Adam, your association with a prominent jihadist and other designated terror organizations is certainly going to spark questions. Now, thanks to the Democrats' shameless support, Hamawy is likely to become a sitting congressman.

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Mehdi Hasan, who never misses a chance to defend a terror sympathizer or invoke racism, had this to say about the critiques of Hamawy.

He was a 9/11 first responder as well as a lieutenant colonel and combat medic in the US military in Iraq, where he saved Senator Tammy Duckworth’s life… you racist POS who has never done anything close to what @HamawyForNJ has done in his life. https://t.co/a0sXRMui99 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) June 3, 2026

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