Jill Biden Has Become the Political Long COVID for the Dems

Democrats are currently facing two main issues: Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoos and sexting in Maine, and Jill Biden’s book that has reopened old wounds. It’s not that writing the book itself is wrong—everyone does this—but it’s the rehashing and recycling of the same tropes that caused this family to be removed from the 2024 Democratic ticket and, more broadly, out of the White House.

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Former aides, even die-hard loyalists, are reportedly steaming about this work, mainly because it’s a work of fiction. First, they openly express that they feel this book and the related tour are unnecessary—the party needed more time to move on from this circus. Second, the book's main theme is that Joe and Jill did everything right, while everyone else made mistakes. I’ve never liked Joe, and I’ve come to despise Jill, who is rightly called Lady Macbeth. She was going to milk this for all its worth—Joe’s deteriorating health be damned.

The inability to be honest about issues affecting the Biden White House is painful. Lady, we know Joe was too old to do the job. We know he was in mental decline. Also, your answer to CBS about what would happen if Biden had a 2024 debate moment, where he mentally short-circuited in front of a foreign leader, was inexcusable. The inability to answer here is baffling; it’s also, ironically, the answer. Even anti-Trumper Adam Kinzinger wants Jill to go away:

I’m sorry but the very absolutely last person America wants to hear from is Jill Biden.



Incredibly terrible timing — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) June 1, 2026

This has happened before, hasn’t it, Jill? She knows we know, further confirming our suspicion that the president was not in charge. It was other people who weren’t elected who essentially made it a coup. Her interview on The Today Show yesterday was also a disaster, not that it devolved into a shouting match, but it reminded everyone why this couple had to go and why they went. Can you imagine another four years with this operation? Iran would have nukes, Hamas would be having a parade in downtown Jerusalem, and we’d be in another economic depression:

.@craigmelvin presses Jill Biden on her claim that debate night was a one-off.



He notes that Robert Hur and George Clooney said they saw debate Biden.



Jill: “we all saw him aging, there were the words he would forget, but we were all aging.” pic.twitter.com/0uvt4XwqAK — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 1, 2026

.@craigmelvin asks Jill Biden if she regrets not pushing Joe not to run again.

She’s says: “I couldn’t say ‘Joe do this’ or ‘Joe do that.’ It was his decision to run in the first place, only his.” pic.twitter.com/BsYn65gPVP — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 1, 2026

Jill Biden struggles to defend lying about Biden's disastrous debate after admitting she thought he had a stroke.



HOST: How do you square thinking that he may have had a stroke with what you were saying after?



BIDEN: “He gets off the stage I see he appears to be okay…” pic.twitter.com/1p4V3nmxPl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2026

Jill Biden laughs about covering for Biden's disastrous debate.



BIDEN: “I wanna say the things that are true, and so I said ‘you answered every question...’”



HOST: “That’s a pretty low bar.”



BIDEN: "Haha well..." pic.twitter.com/9zf3Dsu3O1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2026

Jill Biden told CBS Sunday Morning that Biden was “fine” after the debate and his performance was “inexplicable.”



CBS: “What if that had happened during a meeting with foreign leaders or something?”



Jill: “I don’t know how to answer that.” pic.twitter.com/DFn4OEQda9 — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 1, 2026

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Who was in charge? We need to know, because it wasn’t Joe. Also, did he take an Ambien instead of a cold medication on the night of the debate? Someone should ask Jill if she even asked.

This is a test, liberal media. There’s no fear of losing access now. Go for the jugular in these interviews.

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