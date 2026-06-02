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Tipsheet

Jill Biden Has Become the Political Long COVID for the Dems

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 02, 2026 7:00 AM
Jill Biden Has Become the Political Long COVID for the Dems
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Democrats are currently facing two main issues: Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoos and sexting in Maine, and Jill Biden’s book that has reopened old wounds. It’s not that writing the book itself is wrong—everyone does this—but it’s the rehashing and recycling of the same tropes that caused this family to be removed from the 2024 Democratic ticket and, more broadly, out of the White House. 

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Former aides, even die-hard loyalists, are reportedly steaming about this work, mainly because it’s a work of fiction. First, they openly express that they feel this book and the related tour are unnecessary—the party needed more time to move on from this circus. Second, the book's main theme is that Joe and Jill did everything right, while everyone else made mistakes. I’ve never liked Joe, and I’ve come to despise Jill, who is rightly called Lady Macbeth. She was going to milk this for all its worth—Joe’s deteriorating health be damned. 

The inability to be honest about issues affecting the Biden White House is painful. Lady, we know Joe was too old to do the job. We know he was in mental decline. Also, your answer to CBS about what would happen if Biden had a 2024 debate moment, where he mentally short-circuited in front of a foreign leader, was inexcusable. The inability to answer here is baffling; it’s also, ironically, the answer. Even anti-Trumper Adam Kinzinger wants Jill to go away:

This has happened before, hasn’t it, Jill? She knows we know, further confirming our suspicion that the president was not in charge. It was other people who weren’t elected who essentially made it a coup. Her interview on The Today Show yesterday was also a disaster, not that it devolved into a shouting match, but it reminded everyone why this couple had to go and why they went. Can you imagine another four years with this operation? Iran would have nukes, Hamas would be having a parade in downtown Jerusalem, and we’d be in another economic depression:

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Related:

DEMOCRAT PARTY JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN LIBERAL MEDIA WHITE HOUSE
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Who was in charge? We need to know, because it wasn’t Joe. Also, did he take an Ambien instead of a cold medication on the night of the debate? Someone should ask Jill if she even asked. 

This is a test, liberal media. There’s no fear of losing access now. Go for the jugular in these interviews.

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