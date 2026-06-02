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Tipsheet

Is the San Francisco Chronicle Serious About This Piece About Gay Rights and the World Cup?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | June 02, 2026 6:30 AM
Is the San Francisco Chronicle Serious About This Piece About Gay Rights and the World Cup?
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The amnesia that the liberal media suffers regarding Muslim nations and extremism remains top-notch entertainment. It’s also painful to watch since what they shovel out is demonstrably false: the United States isn’t throwing gay people into concentration camps. But Trump is president, so that means outrageous lies can be printed with impunity. Whoever wrote this piece for the San Francisco Chronicle deserves a reprimand or a drug test because it doesn’t match reality.

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The World Cup starts on June 11. It’s in the United States, but “the open hostility to gay rights in today’s U.S. creates an anxious environment for fans traveling to attend World Cup matches. Pride Houses, such as the one in San Francisco, offer a safe haven” (via SF Chronicle):

In recent months, several entities, including the ACLU and Amnesty International, have issued travel advisories for visitors coming to the United States for the World Cup. They warn that immigrants, racial minorities and “LBGTQ+ individuals have been and continue to be disproportionately targeted and affected by the administration’s policies and, as such, are most vulnerable to serious harm when traveling to and/or within the United States.”

[…]

In today’s climate, that includes the United States.

“The United States is a real nightmare, in terms of queer travelers and ICE raids and racial profiling,” said Keph Senett, a trustee for Pride House International who lives in British Columbia. “We are having conversations with our partners in the States that are certainly unprecedented.”

The travel advisories warn of risks that include arrest, detention and deportation. They state: “For transgender and nonbinary persons traveling to the United States, recent memoranda and federal regulations suggest that travelers must apply for visas using sex assigned at birth.”

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Related:

LIBERAL MEDIA TRANSGENDER USA WORLD CUP LGBTQ+

What fresh hell is this? Do these people know where the last World Cup was held? That would be Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal. 

There will be numerous gay pride events and parades—everyone there will be able to go home without being tossed off the roofs. 

It’s simply delusional. 

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