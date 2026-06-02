A Cornerstone of Graham Platner's Campaign Just Got Blown Up

After the sexting scandal dropped, along with having an account on an app that’s reportedly a hub for pedophiles, Graham Platner’s latest revelation about how he paid for his first house isn’t the most damaging thing, but the overall effect is starting to snowball, and it might become unbearable. He initially said he received a $200,000 loan from Veterans Affairs to buy his home—it came from his father. There’s nothing wrong with that, but he portrayed himself as a working-class Maine guy. Oh, and that oyster farm isn’t where he makes his money—it’s disability payments from the VA.

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Platner was seen as the guy who could oust incumbent Republican Sen. Susan Collins this cycle. Maine is a must-win for Democrats, who hope to flip the Senate. It looks unlikely now. There’s a debate raging among Democrats about whether to push this guy to quit or tolerate scandal to win.

So, sexting, a hookup app, Nazi tattoos, and now his entire character backstory is getting nuked from orbit:

Dems are worried about Platner stories because it's another crack in a well-crafted brand of a working-class oyster farmer but:

he went to Hotchkiss

his income is from disability & he makes little from oysters

said the VA helped him w/ his house, but was a 200k loan from his Dad pic.twitter.com/huFLknpzNi — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) June 1, 2026

.@AlexThomp on CNN: “[Graham Platner] introduced himself as a working-class Mainer, he at one point he went to Hotchkiss prep school. He said that he got a $200,000 loan from the VA for his first house…it comes out that actually his dad loaned him the money.” pic.twitter.com/zCusQZdYng — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 1, 2026

I look forward to Politico Playbook calling it “swanky” and telling us the prices of the most expensive menu items. https://t.co/t348Rm2TQn — Joanna Rodriguez (@joannamrod) June 1, 2026

Platner is meeting with some Democratic Senators today to discuss the state of his shambolic campaign.

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