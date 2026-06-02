Michigan Republican Rep. Bill Huizenga Introduces 'Deport the Terrorists Act'

Michigan Republican Representative Bill Huizenga has just introduced legislation that would automatically strip U.S. citizenship and deport any naturalized citizen who has been convicted of terrorism-related offenses.

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NEW: @RepHuizenga (R-MI) has introduced a bill that would automatically strip citizenship and deport any naturalized US citizens if they've been convicted of terrorism related offenses. The "Deport the Terrorists Act" would close a loophole in current US law that allows these… pic.twitter.com/QpqtW2kum5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 2, 2026

Melugin wrote:

This bill would automatically revoke the citizenship of any American convicted of terror related crimes and would make them immediately subject to deportation, and also creates new grounds for deportation. The idea behind the bill is instead of DOJ having to file denaturalization cases and potentially wait years for them to play out in court, the law would expedite that process to automatically and immediately revoke US citizenship and prioritize the subjects for deportation, without going through a lengthy legal process.

In his proposal for this legislation, Rep. Huizenga notes that there have been four naturalized citizens convicted of terror-related activity.

This includes Ayman Muhammad Ghazali, a naturalized citizen from Lebanon who carried out the terror attack on Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, MI, in March. Mohamed Bilor Jalloh, a naturalized citizen from Sierra Leone, who shot and killed an ROTC Professor, Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, and wounded two others at Old Dominion University in Virginia. Jalloh had pleaded guilty to attempting to aid ISIS in 2016 and was sentenced to 11 years in prison, but was released early under the Biden administration. Khalid Ouazzani is a naturalized citizen from Morocco, and he swore allegiance to al-Qaida, sending the organization tens of thousands of dollars back in 2008. In May 2010, Ouazzani pleaded guilty to providing material support to the terrorist group. In 2009, Salah Osman Ahmed, a naturalized citizen from Somalia, traveled to join al-Shabaab, the Somali terror group (that Somalian fraud in Minnesota is funding, by the way).

Ahmed and Ouazzani are two of several naturalized citizens that the DOJ is looking to denaturalize and deport, as Townhall noted here.

Rep. Huizenga notes that the denaturalization process is 'slow and complex,' which means it takes years to denaturalize and deport terrorists and others convicted of serious crimes, and that's without the Democrats and anti-Trump activist judges delaying the process even more.

The Deport the Terrorists Act would close that loophole by automatically revoking the citizenship of a naturalized citizen convicted of terror-related activities, making them immediately removable from the country. The list of offenses includes the use of weapons of mass destruction; 'acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries;' financing terrorism; bombings targeting public places, government facilities, transportation systems, and critical infrastructure; harboring or concealing terrorists; providing material support for terrorists; providing material support or resources to designated Foreign Terrorist Organizations (FTO); receiving military-type training from an FTO.

Everyday I'm like "Wait, why weren't we doing this before???"



There is ZERO reason why this should not pass with flying colors on both sides https://t.co/dnm8uCIATq — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) June 2, 2026

Democrats will all vote against this, which will make for incredible framing before the midterms. Back in April, ICE arrested Salah Sarsour, the head of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, who was convicted of a Molotov attack in Israel and lied on his application to enter the U.S. Despite that, Democrats in Wisconsin all objected to Sarsour's arrest and planned deportation.

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There's no reason to believe Democrats in D.C. won't do the same in response to this legislation.