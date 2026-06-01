Iran Claims It Stopped Talking With The United States. Trump Isn't Worried.

President Donald Trump said that “going silent would be very good” when asked about an Iranian state media report indicating that talks between Iran and the United States stopped as of Monday morning, according to NBC News.

Advertisement

The report, from Iranian-backed outlet Tasnim, also suggested the Iranian government would attempt to shut down the Strait of Hormuz.

"It doesn't mean we're going to go and start dropping bombs all over there," he continued "We'll just go silent. We'll keep the blockade. Blockade is a piece of steel."



Can he wait them out?



"I think I can wait as long as they want. They're losing a fortune..." — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 1, 2026

“I think we've been talking too much if you want to know the truth. I think going silent would be very good, and that could be that could be for a long time,” Trump told NBC News on Monday.

The president said that going quiet “doesn't mean we're going to go and start dropping bombs all over there.”

"We'll just go silent. We'll keep the blockade. Blockade is a piece of steel,” he continued, adding that "I think I can wait as long as they want. They're losing a fortune.”

The Iranian report indicated that the Middle Eastern nation is angered after Israeli military action targeting Hezbollah in Lebanon, according to CNBC.

On early Monday morning, the president indicated that Iran was eager to make a deal with the United States, Townhall reported.

“Iran really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the U.S.A. and those that are with us,” he wrote.

“But don’t the Dumocrats, and various seemingly unpatriotic Republicans, understand that it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively ‘chirping,’ at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever. Just sit back and relax, it will all work out well in the end - It always does!” he continued.

On Monday afternoon following publication, Trump posted to Truth Social that talks are still underway with Iran.

"Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.