Gov. Tina Kotek Bragged About Oregon's Graduation Rates. There's Just One Problem.

Democrats love to brag about education — how much they spend, teachers' unions, innovative new curricula — but the one thing they never talk about are actual results. As Townhall reported last month, in 47 of 50 states, literacy rates have dropped significantly following the COVID pandemic-driven school lockdowns. The only states that didn't see drops, much to the dismay of Leftists, were Mississippi, Louisiana, and Hawaii.

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Now, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek is bragging about Oregon's graduation rate. But notice what's missing from her post.

More Oregon students are earning their diplomas. The statewide graduation rate reached 83% in 2024–25, surpassing pre-pandemic levels and reflecting the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities across our state. Let's keep going! pic.twitter.com/d8j0k5GXHk — Governor Tina Kotek (@GovTinaKotek) May 31, 2026

There's just one big problem with this. In 2023, Oregon suspended the requirements that students show proficiency in reading, writing, and math until the 2027-2028 school year.

Here's more:

Oregon high school students won’t have to prove basic mastery of reading, writing or math to graduate from high school until at least 2029, the state Board of Education decided unanimously on Thursday, extending the pause on the controversial graduation requirement that began in 2020. The vote went against the desires of dozens of Oregonians who submitted public comments insisting the standards should be reinstated, including former Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan. Backlash against the lowered standard had already delayed the vote, originally slated to take place in September. Opponents argued that pausing the requirement devalues an Oregon diploma. Giving students with low academic skills extra instruction in writing and math, which most high schools did in response to the graduation rules, helped them, they have argued.

The decision to suspend the requirements was an extension of a 2020 policy. This means Oregon will likely extend the suspension again. Because who needs graduates that can read, write, and do math? Democrats certainly don't.

This is part of the Oregon Board of Education's 'Community Informed Recommendations for Equitable Graduation Outcomes.'

In other words, the soft bigotry of low expectations. Oregon's Board of Education believes minorities can't achieve proficiency in math, reading, or writing so they simply remove the standard instead of working to make these groups successful.

Kotek got wrecked for bragging about this meaningless metric.

You raised graduation rates by eliminating graduation standards.



This is what 40 years of democrat control in Oregon looks like. pic.twitter.com/H9xyfmFVH1 — PNW Independent (@PNWindependant) May 31, 2026

Democrats ruin everything they touch.

WTF? You dropped the graduation requirements. Let’s just lower the bar so everyone graduates.https://t.co/CNdL4Htqce — Rip Wheeler (@WheelerRipWA) May 31, 2026

This is what 'equity' looks like, by the way. Everyone is equally stupid, poor, and miserable.

Tina Kotek helped preside over the system that removed Oregon’s basic graduation proficiency requirements in 2021.



Now Oregon students are graduating without having to prove basic skills in reading, writing, or math — skills they need for trades, college, and real life.



And now… https://t.co/O5nGeVnJ3t — PDX Real (@PDXReal1) May 31, 2026

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Democrats do this because a person who can't read, write, or perform basic math is going to struggle to find meaningful, well-paying work. That means the Democrats have a permanent illiterate and ignorant welfare class off of which they can get votes to keep and maintain power.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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