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Tipsheet

New York's War on Law Enforcement Continues

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 13, 2026 1:00 PM
New York's War on Law Enforcement Continues
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

In 2023, NYPD Sergeant Erik Duran was trying to stop a criminal from fleeing police. He threw a cooler at the suspect, who was riding on a motorized scooter towards two other officers. Duran struck the suspect, who lost control of the vehicle and crashed. That suspect died of his injuries.

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Instead of thanking Duran for cleaning up the streets, he was arrested and charged with second-degree manslaughter. He was found guilty and sentenced to three to nine years in prison.

The judge in the case, Judge Guy Mitchell, said he did so to send a message to other law enforcement officers, and told Duran he should have let the supsect leave the scene and arrested him later.

That same judge once sentenced a teen who beat a homeless man to death to just nine months behind bars.

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Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY JUDGES LAW AND ORDER NEW YORK

The NYC Common Sense Caucus issued a statement on Duran's sentencing, calling it a threat to law enforcement and the city's safety.

The statement reads:

The sentencing of former NYPD Sergeant Erik Duran to three to nine years in prison for manslaughter is the culmination of a tragedy on multiple levels. A life was lost, a family is grieving. Nothing can change that, and they deserve our sympathy.

At the same time, this case raises serious concerns about the future of policing in New York City.

On August 23, 2023, Sergeant Duran made a split-second decision in a fast-moving and dangerous situation, believing he was acting to protect his fellow officers. While the court ultimately determined that decision was not legally justified, the imposition of a prison sentence sends a deeply troubling message to law enforcement officers across our city.

Police officers are asked every day to make life-or-death decisions in real time, often under chaotic and unpredictable circumstances. When those decisions — even if made with the intent to protect others — carry the risk of imprisonment, it creates hesitation where decisiveness is required. And officers who are hesitant to act cannot effectively do their jobs and keep us safe.

We believe in accountability, and that no one is above the law. But we also believe in fairness, context, and common sense. There is a meaningful difference between malicious intent and a misjudgment made in the line of duty.

This decision risks discouraging proactive policing, undermining morale, and making it more difficult to recruit and retain the brave men and women who serve in uniform.

New Yorkers deserve both safety and justice. Achieving both requires policies and decisions that reflect the realities of policing, not just the benefit of hindsight.

We stand with the law enforcement community in recognizing the challenges they face every day and urge a more balanced approach going forward.

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It's appalling, and it should lead every NYPD officer to walk off the job in protest.

He was charged because Democrats hate law enforcement.

As we said, Judge Mitchell gave nine months to a black teen who killed a homeless man.

Democrats want cities run by criminals, it's that simple.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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