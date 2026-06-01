About That Manhole Investigation in NYC...It Wasn't the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

No, it wasn’t the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, though the jokes practically write themselves with this story: some random people were caught on security camera footage emerging from a manhole in New York City. There have been no further details (via NY Post):

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New York City might have a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle problem. Trespassers were seen climbing into an open manhole on a Brooklyn street early Friday morning not once, but twice, cops said. pic.twitter.com/5IAlYPM29M — New York Post (@nypost) May 30, 2026

I just received exclusive video of the incident that occurred on McDonald Avenue and Avenue S in Brooklyn New York.



It appears about 10 unknown individuals opened up a manhole in Brooklyn NY and went into the manhole.



It appears they stayed down there for about 2 hours.



One… https://t.co/JOA8vqzKFM pic.twitter.com/cAcnGhyyEN — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) May 29, 2026

Did Splinter put them up to this? A crew of oddballs was filmed emerging from a Brooklyn sewer hole early Friday morning in a strange scene that left New Yorkers questioning their motives. The NYPD has since launched an investigation into the gross stunt that was captured in shocking footage obtained by The Flatbush Scoop. Things quickly took a bizarre turn when somebody emerged from the sewer with a flashlight in hand – and then another, and another, and another appeared until seven people were milling about the roadway. Some appeared to be wearing waders and boots, and they began stripping their apparently filthy clothes off right there on the sidewalk and piling their stuff into a trio of waiting cars.

Police were dispatched to investigate, and the Post reported that the Department of Environmental Protection was working in the area afterward. We don’t know much else. The incident is similar in intrigue to the January 2024 story, where Hasidic Jews were caught emerging from a secret tunnel.

UPDATE: This wasn't the first time? Both incidents occurred on the same day,

More from the NY Post:

A second video of sewer spelunkers emerging from a Brooklyn manhole wearing headlights and carrying shovels has surfaced — but there remain no answers on what they are doing down there. One creepy new clip shows a whole cadre of men exiting from a manhole at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and Lynch Street in Williamsburg early Friday morning, according to footage obtained by Williamsburg 360. Video shows one man wearing a headlamp emerging from the ground after pushing off the cover of the manhole – which is located in the center of the intersection. The man then helps another of his unsanctioned crew out of the manhole, who is then quickly followed by another man wearing a headlamp and carrying a shovel, footage shows. Men with flashlights and shovels continue to pour out from the bowels of Brooklyn – with one nail-biting moment showing a man narrowly being run over by a car while emerging from the sewer, according to the video. […] Cops said the crew removed the sewer lid at the intersection around 1 a.m. on Friday and exited a little less than three hours later.

What is this, Ocean's 11?