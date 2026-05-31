Democrat Candidate's Staffer Causes Physical Altercation With GOP Constituent Who Dared to Ask Questions

A staffer on the campaign to elect climate radical Manny Rutinel was captured on film physically intervening when a Republican constituent filmed themselves asking the candidate if he believed that meat consumption was morally wrong.

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Talk to the hand? This is INSANE.



Colorado Democrat @MannyRutinel's campaign minion has a complete MELTDOWN trying to block questions about his boss’s far-left vegan protesting history in a ranching district.



Delusional liberal completely out of touch with farmers and ranchers. pic.twitter.com/Cy45d2eQwP — NRCC (@NRCC) May 29, 2026

As the constituent approached Rutinel, the staffer sprinted in between the two and began to put his hand in front of the camera lens of the citizen. The staffer could be seen physically blocking the constituent as the group walked. At one point, the staffer blocked the camera’s view by holding a legal pad to the lens. Stills from the video show key messaging pushed by the campaign, including reversing the Working Families Tax Cuts and implementing universal healthcare.

This genius @MannyRutinel staffer flashed their entire campaign messaging plan on camera.



Highlights include:



“Go back to Trump”

“HR 1” (opposition to tax cuts for working families)

“Universal healthcare” (government takeover & abolishing private insurance) https://t.co/YUGhr5717h pic.twitter.com/DTEZvGwnY1 — Jack Pandol (@jackpandol) May 29, 2026

The stills further reveal that the individual behind the interference was not a low-level staffer, but Rutinel’s campaign manager Clay Volino. Volino has cut his teeth running a number of Democrat campaigns, namely in Virginia’s state elections.

Rutinel, who is running in Colorado’s highly-competitive Eight District, has gained a reputation for being one of the most virulent climate radicals in the Democrat party. Should he win his primary, he will face off against incumbent Rep. Gabe Evans for the seat.

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