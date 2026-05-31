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Tipsheet

Democrat Candidate's Staffer Causes Physical Altercation With GOP Constituent Who Dared to Ask Questions

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 31, 2026 6:30 AM
Democrat Candidate's Staffer Causes Physical Altercation With GOP Constituent Who Dared to Ask Questions
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A staffer on the campaign to elect climate radical Manny Rutinel was captured on film physically intervening when a Republican constituent filmed themselves asking the candidate if he believed that meat consumption was morally wrong.

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As the constituent approached Rutinel, the staffer sprinted in between the two and began to put his hand in front of the camera lens of the citizen. The staffer could be seen physically blocking the constituent as the group walked. At one point, the staffer blocked the camera’s view by holding a legal pad to the lens. Stills from the video show key messaging pushed by the campaign, including reversing the Working Families Tax Cuts and implementing universal healthcare.

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The stills further reveal that the individual behind the interference was not a low-level staffer, but Rutinel’s campaign manager Clay Volino. Volino has cut his teeth running a number of Democrat campaigns, namely in Virginia’s state elections.

Rutinel, who is running in Colorado’s highly-competitive Eight District, has gained a reputation for being one of the most virulent climate radicals in the Democrat party. Should he win his primary, he will face off against incumbent Rep. Gabe Evans for the seat.

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