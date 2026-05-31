Bill Maher Probably Said What Was on the Minds of Most Dems Regarding the 2024 Autopsy

Bill Maher was right about his party’s ongoing antics and chaotic behavior after their 2024 defeat. These folks don’t learn. As they keep criticizing male voters, they’re doubling down on incredibly unpopular policy positions and even supporting a Nazi in Maine and a strange freak in Texas. The irony of this segment about the 2024 autopsy the DNC buried for two years is that it wouldn’t have helped them, since it was incomplete. Also, there’s no mention of Joe Biden’s age and health affecting the race.

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Bill Maher just ripped his own party to shreds for releasing their “autopsy” report on the 2024 election loss...in May of 2026.



He used a comparison to The Godfather to drive the point home.



MAHER: “The next time the Democrats need an autopsy they have to hire an actual… pic.twitter.com/ooU0Isxxpt — Overton (@overton_news) May 30, 2026

The next time the Democrats need an autopsy they have to hire an actual coroner.” “Because he or she couldn’t do worse than the gutless stiffs they have doing it now.” “You probably heard, the party released their ‘autopsy’ on the November 2024 loss...last week...in May of 2026.” “Because the Democrats are like Don Corleone: They insist on hearing bad news immediately.” [No one laughs] “Oh, nobody remembers the movie huh?!” [Laughter and applause] “What a shame.” “You got to check it out, it’s very good.”

Excellent movie reference there, Mr. Maher. Sorry, I can’t be too upset that Democrats are a mess right now. Chairman Ken Martin, at the time, said he wasn’t going to release this shoddy report because it could divert attention away from the party’s mission, whatever that means. The funny part was that not releasing the report still served as a distraction, and top Democrats, including Kamala Harris, wanted it released.

And now we learn that, perhaps, distraction wasn’t the reason—it was because the report was incomplete and avoided some very uncomfortable discussions.

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