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Tipsheet

Bill Maher Probably Said What Was on the Minds of Most Dems Regarding the 2024 Autopsy

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | May 31, 2026 7:00 AM
Bill Maher Probably Said What Was on the Minds of Most Dems Regarding the 2024 Autopsy
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher was right about his party’s ongoing antics and chaotic behavior after their 2024 defeat. These folks don’t learn. As they keep criticizing male voters, they’re doubling down on incredibly unpopular policy positions and even supporting a Nazi in Maine and a strange freak in Texas. The irony of this segment about the 2024 autopsy the DNC buried for two years is that it wouldn’t have helped them, since it was incomplete. Also, there’s no mention of Joe Biden’s age and health affecting the race.

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The next time the Democrats need an autopsy they have to hire an actual coroner.”

“Because he or she couldn’t do worse than the gutless stiffs they have doing it now.”

“You probably heard, the party released their ‘autopsy’ on the November 2024 loss...last week...in May of 2026.” 

“Because the Democrats are like Don Corleone: They insist on hearing bad news immediately.”

[No one laughs]

“Oh, nobody remembers the movie huh?!” 

[Laughter and applause] 

“What a shame.”

“You got to check it out, it’s very good.”

Excellent movie reference there, Mr. Maher. Sorry, I can’t be too upset that Democrats are a mess right now. Chairman Ken Martin, at the time, said he wasn’t going to release this shoddy report because it could divert attention away from the party’s mission, whatever that means. The funny part was that not releasing the report still served as a distraction, and top Democrats, including Kamala Harris, wanted it released. 

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BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT PARTY DNC JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS

And now we learn that, perhaps, distraction wasn’t the reason—it was because the report was incomplete and avoided some very uncomfortable discussions. 

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