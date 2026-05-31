Graham Platner Adviser Melts Down Over Sexting Fiasco. My Dude, That's the Least of It.

I’m sure you’ve seen the stories by now: Nazi oyster farmer Graham Platner’s campaign is collapsing, and this is just the beginning of the opposition research. We have a man with Nazi tattoos who masturbates in porta-potties, trained with an Antifa-like group, smeared rural voters, marginalized PTSD in combat veterans, and even told one who was shot multiple times that he didn’t deserve to live.

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I mean good God what a paragraph. https://t.co/FLiLUihNdC pic.twitter.com/4wHJsc1fXz — Chris Gustafson (@chris_gustafson) May 30, 2026

Now, Obersturmführer Platner is caught up in a sexting scandal. Scott had the story yesterday:

Platner and his wife, Amy Gertner, got married in 2024. Within a year of marriage, she found sexually explicit text messages from several women in the spring of 2025, the Journal reported.

More backstory:

Amy Gertner, who married Platner in 2024, told the campaign about messages she had found early in their marriage in the spring of 2025. In late August, as some aides were conducting opposition research on their own candidate, Gertner disclosed the texts to a campaign aide to make sure they didn’t pose a risk to her husband’s nascent campaign, those people said. The campaign had been preparing for a major rally over Labor Day weekend last year with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who was set to officially endorse Platner at the event. Aides ultimately decided the texts were a private matter that was being handled by the couple in marriage counseling, a campaign official said. The rally proceeded as planned, with thousands in attendance. In a statement provided by Platner’s campaign, Gertner said she believed she was confiding in an aide she considered a friend. “We did the hard work that marriage requires. We went to counseling. We were honest with each other in ways that weren’t easy,” she said. “And we came through it, not in spite of how much we’ve been through, but because of how much we love each other and the life we’ve built. Our marriage today is stronger than ever before.”

You don’t get to decide that, guys. Nothing is private when you run for office. That’s why only crazy people really do this. Morris Katz, one of Platner’s advisers and someone seen as an operative who could get the Democratic Party back on track, initially said that his candidate’s baggage added authenticity.

Graham Platner's advisor—who wanted to put his penis in a children's book—defends Platner proudly bragging about m*sturbating in public restrooms.



“When real people run for office, that embodies the good parts of it. It also embodies the realities that people live real lives.” pic.twitter.com/lKu37SKq4N — Nick Puglia (@nickpuglia) May 19, 2026

Yeah, he’s not saying that now:

It’s no one’s fucking business what happened in Graham & Amy’s marriage before he was ever a candidate for office.



There should be no place in our politics for incompetent, opportunistic operatives who violate privacy, betray trust, and prioritize vengeance over decency. — Morris Katz (@katz_morris) May 30, 2026

Yeah! Go with that! https://t.co/DjjKLocJfe — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) May 30, 2026

Can’t have it both ways, kid. Also, this sexting flap is bad, but it might be the least of his worries.

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Republican commentators and influencers are teasing more damaging information against Graham Platner. #MaineSenate pic.twitter.com/38JHnHXB3e — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 31, 2026

Also, this is weird

Platner could’ve sexted my mom and I’d still vote for him — Secular Talk (KyleKulinskiShow@bsky.social) (@KyleKulinski) May 30, 2026

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