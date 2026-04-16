Boston Loves Illegal Immigrants So Much, It Uses Our Tax Dollars to Pay for Their Spa Days

The only thing Democrats like more than spending American taxpayer money is using that money to remind American taxpayers just how much they despise them. Imagine you live in Boston, and you work 40-plus hours a week to make ends meet. You budget, you sacrifice luxury items to pay the rent and put food on your table, and you forgo things like spa treatments because you simply can't afford it.

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Meanwhile, the taxes your government takes from your paycheck go to give illegal immigrants hundreds of dollars so they can attend yoga classes, visit the salon, and have a spa day on your dime. That's exactly what's happening in Boston, where LGBTQ+ illegal immigrants can get $500 for gym memberships, massages, or manicures.

WTF. Democrat Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a program that gives $250-500 vouchers to "LGBTQ+ Migrants" so they can get free yoga classes, salon visits, massages, gym memberships, and MORE.



All funded with YOUR tax dollars. pic.twitter.com/GB6Oe3QQOs — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 15, 2026

Simply incredible.

I’m so sick of this. I’ve had 3 massages in my entire life of 52 years. Because I cannot afford them. This is enraging! — cactus girl 🌵 (@cactusncookies) April 15, 2026

But if you were a gay Mexican illegal immigrant, the city of Boston would pay for you to have more.

I was just in Boston last week for a wedding. Absolutely LOVE that city. It is criminal what the city and state political leadership is doing to it! — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) April 16, 2026

Democrats do everything they can to destroy our cities.

Sick. She is sick.

Boston - do better. https://t.co/Hbv2dQpHdu — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) April 16, 2026

All they need to do is stop voting for Democrats. Will they?

It’s like we are in some kind of Democrat Twilight Zone Marathon that won’t end!! https://t.co/hI8RBQUweH — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) April 16, 2026

This is Democrats rubbing salt in the wounds.

They take our tax dollars, they lecture us on being "greedy" for not wanting to pay more taxes, and then they use our tax dollars to pamper illegal immigrants who shouldn't even be here in the first place. But remember, Chris Murphy made it very clear that Democrats care the most about illegal immigrants. Not Americans. And Boston is more proof of that.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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