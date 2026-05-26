Guess Who Is Paying for 'Gender-Affirming Care' in Colorado

When taxpayers finally say 'enough is enough,' it's going to be epic and ugly. The Democrats believe we're their own personal piggy bank to fund all their welfare programs. Most people don't object to providing food, housing, and even healthcare for those who really need it. But when we learn about the fraud and the waste and the insane programs they spend our money on, people get angry.

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This story out of Colorado won't help. It turns out trans-identifying individuals can get their 'gender-affirming' care for free, courtesy the Colorado taxpayer.

I literally gasped watching this



Caleb Hammer asks how this transgender guest paid for his transition surgery, specifically “the boob job”



He replies “That was free — Colorado taxpayers”



- Transition surgery free

- Boob job free

- Hormones medications free



All this was free,… pic.twitter.com/E8gdL2zCsw — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 25, 2026

This changed because of Governor Jared Polis and the Democrats. The entire post reads:

In 2025, Colorado passed HB 25-1309 signed by Gov. Jared Polis. This codified and expanded insurance protections for gender-affirming care across plans, including hormone therapy, breast augmentation, facial surgery, and more. It even prevents insurers from denying what transgenders consider medically necessary care. Private insurance plans in the state must also cover these services under essential health benefits rules.

But people who make an effort to lose weight, thus reducing their health care needs, do not get surgery to remove the excess skin because that's 'cosmetic.'

Why do we pay taxes again? — Just Posting Ls (@MomsPostingLs) May 25, 2026

To help the poor. Or something.

Others point out women who have medical reason for breast reduction surgery have to pay for it themselves.

And yet I have a friend with breasts so large she wears three sports bras, has permanent indentations in her shoulders and her back hurts all the time. Her insurance keeps denying her and says a breast reduction for her is elective surgery.



Funny how breasts for men are more… — Attorney With Twins (@EsqAndTwins) May 25, 2026

Women, it seems, always lose.

And I ran an amendment to make sure that minors were excluded from this horrific bill, so that taxpayers weren’t paying for the mútilation of children and the Democrats voted against it…..Democrats voted for taxpayer money to fund the sterilization of kids….. https://t.co/vsma33ABBO — Rep Brandi Bradley (@bradleyforco) May 26, 2026

Democrats are awful.

There are a lot of normal Democrats and older folks who don’t know about this yet and don’t believe me when I tell them. I’m glad the word is finally getting out.



When more Americans learn that they are one illness away from losing their life savings, or they had to watch their… https://t.co/1QNaQb0KVp — DUMB B!TCH (@dumbbitchzine) May 25, 2026

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"Maybe we can fix the healthcare problem in this country if we all say we were “born in the wrong body” whenever we are sick because we imagine ourselves in a healthy one," she noted.

It seems the Democrats' plan is to run on a platform so insane that people don't believe them and think Republicans are being dramatic. We're not. This is how far goine the Democratic Party is.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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