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Tipsheet

Guess Who Is Paying for 'Gender-Affirming Care' in Colorado

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 26, 2026 10:00 AM
Guess Who Is Paying for 'Gender-Affirming Care' in Colorado
AP Photo/Marc Levy

When taxpayers finally say 'enough is enough,' it's going to be epic and ugly. The Democrats believe we're their own personal piggy bank to fund all their welfare programs. Most people don't object to providing food, housing, and even healthcare for those who really need it. But when we learn about the fraud and the waste and the insane programs they spend our money on, people get angry.

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This story out of Colorado won't help. It turns out trans-identifying individuals can get their 'gender-affirming' care for free, courtesy the Colorado taxpayer.

This changed because of Governor Jared Polis and the Democrats. The entire post reads: 

In 2025, Colorado passed HB 25-1309 signed by Gov. Jared Polis. This codified and expanded insurance protections for gender-affirming care across plans, including hormone therapy, breast augmentation, facial surgery, and more.

It even prevents insurers from denying what transgenders consider medically necessary care. Private insurance plans in the state must also cover these services under essential health benefits rules.

But people who make an effort to lose weight, thus reducing their health care needs, do not get surgery to remove the excess skin because that's 'cosmetic.'

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Related:

COLORADO DEMOCRAT PARTY HEALTHCARE JARED POLIS TRANSGENDER

To help the poor. Or something.

Others point out women who have medical reason for breast reduction surgery have to pay for it themselves.

Women, it seems, always lose.

Democrats are awful.

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"Maybe we can fix the healthcare problem in this country if we all say we were “born in the wrong body” whenever we are sick because we imagine ourselves in a healthy one," she noted.

It seems the Democrats' plan is to run on a platform so insane that people don't believe them and think Republicans are being dramatic. We're not. This is how far goine the Democratic Party is.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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