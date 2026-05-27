President Trump Held a Cabinet Meeting Today. Here's Some of What Was Said.

President Trump held his 12th Cabinet meeting today, as the war in Iran continues amid ongoing peace talks and dealmaking. This Cabinet meeting was supposed to be held at Camp David, which has been historically the sight of national security deliberations, according to Fox News.

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Trump convenes rare Camp David Cabinet meeting as Iran negotiations reach a critical juncture — with military strikes already underway and a ceasefire fraying. All Cabinet members expected to attend, including outgoing DNI Tulsi Gabbard. Camp David has historically been reserved… pic.twitter.com/cfbKEMKjHJ — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) May 26, 2026

The meeting was later moved to the White House, with bad weather cited as the cause. D.C. and the East Coast has been slammed with rain the past several days.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump is summoning a full Cabinet meeting at the White House while Iran peace talks CONTINUE making progress



MARCO RUBIO: "It's either going to be a good deal, or there isn't going to be one!" 🔥



47 has a PACKED day, and is already working this morning… pic.twitter.com/FEA1NUXuRe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 27, 2026

President Trump opened the meeting by welcoming the press.

.@POTUS: "I'm thrilled to welcome everyone to the 12th Cabinet meeting of our administration... We’re always letting the press join us because we’re very open and transparent... This team has achieved more than most other administrations achieve in 8 years." pic.twitter.com/6dxAVBy9Gz — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 27, 2026

He continued with a message about border enforcement and the success of simply following our established immigration laws.

"In 2025, we achieved the largest drop in the murder rate ever recorded," President Trump said. "The murder rate was quite high ... to the lowest level in 125 years. And that's despite the fact that many people came in from prisons, from very rough countries."

He also touched on the tax cuts. "Thanks to our Republican majorities in Congress, we passed the largest tax cuts in American history. All Democrats voted against the tax cuts. Putting more money in Americans' pockets," the President said. "The stock market has set 68 all-time record highs since the election."

President Trump also talked about prescription drug prices, touting TrumpRx.com. "We paid the highest prices anywhere in the world, now we're paying the lowest prices anywhere in the world."

Flanked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, President Trump also talked about Iran.

"Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon," the President said. "I'm doing that for the world, I'm not doing it just for us."

.@POTUS on Iran: "They want very much to make a deal. So far, they haven't gotten there. We're not satisfied with it, but we will be — either that or we'll have to just finish the job... They're negotiating on fumes, but we'll see what happens." pic.twitter.com/eZDKq4RLHO — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 27, 2026

Rubio also spoke about Iran. "Diplomacy is always the first option," Rubio said. "If there's an agreement to be made, we want that to be made."

He also touched on fraud. "Under the leadership of Vice President J.D. Vance ... the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud is waging war on waste, fraud, theft, and abuse like nobody's ever seen before," President Trump said. "They're finding billions and billions and billions of dollars."

"Hundreds of billions of dollars were stolen," the President continued. "I think we have a chance to save Social Security without doing anything to it by just ... the number of fraudulent people on Social Security."

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.@POTUS: "Under the leadership of @VP, the @WHFraudTF is waging war on waste, fraud, theft, and abuse...in 2 months we've exposed tens of billions of dollars of defrauded taxpayer money, prosecuted numerous fraudsters, and stopped billions in suspicious payments." pic.twitter.com/OcoqMcp8Zk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 27, 2026

"You haven't seen anything yet," President Trump said. "Congratulations, J.D. Be vicious like they are."

President Trump also honored outgoing DNI head Tulsi Gabbard, who is stepping down at the end of June following her husband's cancer diagnosis. "Tulsi's worked tirelessly to restore trust and focus with the intelligence community."

"She dramatically reformed the office of the Director of National Intelligence," President Trump said. "She prevented countless terrorists and cartel members from entering the United States. She exposed mountains of evidence related to the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax."

.@POTUS: "I want to express our tremendous gratitude to our outgoing Director of National Intelligence, @TulsiGabbard — who is a terrific person." 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/fkib9suCNY — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) May 27, 2026

He also said they're praying for Abraham, Gabbard's husband. "And Tulsi, we're praying for you and for your husband. Her husband's not feeling great, but he's going to feel great soon. You're going to get him better? And he's a wonderful guy so just say hello and thank you for the great work you've done."

President Trump then turned the floor over to Vice President J.D. Vance to speak about the fraud task force, and the acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, who spoke about fraud arrests and convictions. EPA head Lee Zeldin spoke about the spending at the EPA, including the massive amounts of money given to the agency during the waning days of the Biden administration.

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Trump’s 12th Cabinet meeting underscored the stark contrast between his administration and the chaos of the Biden years: a secure border, record-low murder rates, aggressive fraud investigations, and a renewed focus on American strength abroad. At the same time, the President made clear that while his administration remains open to a deal with Iran, the United States will not tolerate a nuclear-armed regime in Tehran, that affordability in drug prices and lower taxes are a goal of this administration, and that fraud will be rooted out.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration's decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.