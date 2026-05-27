Democrats' Position on Black Voting Power Shows Just How Dishonest They Are

Remember how Democrats were screaming like banshees over the Supreme Court’s ruling on majority black districts in southern states? Well, it seems that for all their protestations, they don’t really care about the issue as much as they would have us think.

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In fact, their voters are more concerned about ensuring the Democratic Party attains more power than defending black people — or any other racial minority, for that matter.

Politco dropped a report on Tuesday that is flying under the radar. The news outlet conducted a poll of Kamala Harris voters to gauge attitudes about the issue of supposedly protecting black voting power.

The first group of respondents were asked whether it was more important to protect black voting power or to abandon this issue in favor of redrawing districts in a way that gave Democrats more seats in Congress. About 54 percent of Harris voters said it was more important to protect black and minority voting power while 26 percent said Democrats should say “screw it” and create as many seats as possible even if it diminished minority voting power.

This doesn’t seem too odd. But wait, there’s more!

The other group of voters was presented with the same question. However, in this case, the researcher also gave them additional context, explaining the Supreme Court’s ruling and recent Republican gerrymandering efforts in red states.

About 45 percent of this group believed Democrats should push back on Republicans by drawing more Democratic seats even if it reduced the number of majority-minority districts. About 32 percent said those districts should be preserved and 23 percent said they did not know which route to take.

I’m still not done yet.

When the researchers broke down the results by race, the results became even more surprising. Among black Harris voters, 42 percent were willing to jettison minority voting districts to get more seats for Democrats, along with 45 percent of Hispanics and 48 percent of Asians.

But, wait a minute. I’m old enough to remember how Democrats were shouting about the Supreme Court’s ruling being a return to the days of Jim Crow. In fact, here’s a small sample of Democratic figures making that exact statement.

I spoke with @NPR’s @hereandnow about the scheme by Alabama lawmakers to erase Black representation and take us back to the Jim Crow era. pic.twitter.com/YSNyXfXCad — Rep. Terri A. Sewell (@RepTerriSewell) May 8, 2026

With the help of the corrupt far-right Supreme Court, Republicans are trying to take us back to a Jim Crow South. This time not with hoods, but with maps that attempt to disenfranchise and take away the rights of Black Americans. Like those who came before, we will not back down… pic.twitter.com/XU2ITlcWCI — Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib (@RepRashida) May 15, 2026

Today’s cruel ruling on Louisiana v. Callais guts what was left of the Voting Rights Act and sets us farther on the path to authoritarianism — aided and abetted by the Supreme Court. — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 29, 2026

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Let’s get this straight. Democrats have been claiming the minority-majority districts are necessary for protecting the voting power of racial minorities. But even a large chunk of minority Democrats would rather give up this supposed voting power if it meant giving the Democratic Party more power in Congress?

If I didn’t know any better, I’d be tempted to think that most of these people don’t mean a word they say. Democrats love power far more than they love black people and other racial minorities. In the end, power is all they care about, and black people are the best stepping stones to advance their agenda.

I can’t think of any other story that serves as a better example of the Democrats’ duplicity. It has always been obvious to myself and others that Democrats use “marginalized communities” for their own benefit while offering little in return. The poll’s results show how deliberate this is.