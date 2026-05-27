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Tipsheet

Green Bay Packer RB Josh Jacobs Was Arrested on Some Pretty Serious Charges

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 27, 2026 8:00 AM
Green Bay Packer RB Josh Jacobs Was Arrested on Some Pretty Serious Charges
AP Photo/Mike Roemer

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was arrested yesterday on multiple domestic violence-related charges, according to the Hobart/Lawrence Police Department in Hobart, Wisconsin, a small town just outside of Green Bay. Those charges include battery, strangulation, intimidation of a victim, criminal damage to property, and disorderly conduct.

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Jacobs was drafted by the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders in 2019 and played five seasons with that team before signing with the Green Bay Packers in 2024.

Based on those charges, Jacobs faces anywhere from six to 16 years behind bars. According to WISN, Jacobs denied the allegations through a statement from his attorneys.

"Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course," attorneys David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld, and Clarence Duchac.

The Green Bay Packers and the NFL are 'aware' of the allegations and arrest but offered no further comment.

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Related:

CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM NFL WISCONSIN

Jacobs signed a four-year $48 million contract with the Packers in 2024.

The Left is currently melting down over Giants QB Jackson Dart introducing President Trump at a rally late last week. We won't hear a peep from them about this, however.

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