Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw IED in NYC

VIP
All Wars Require Regime Change
All Wars Require Regime Change
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026
There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the...
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Airport Nightmares Over TSA Lines Have Returned
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
James Talarico Claims to Love 'Trans Children.' Here's How You Know He Doesn't.
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Trump Gets Surprising Boost As New Poll Flips 2026 Narrative on Its Head
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
Feds Issue Warning After Alarming Intel About Iranian Sleeper Cells
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's Pro-Abortion
The Left Has a Newfound Respect for Religious Freedom, but Only When It's...
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
We're Learning More About the Alleged ISIS-Inspired NYC Bomb Throwers
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
CNN Admits Veterans Overwhelmingly Support Operation Epic Fury
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
California Is Inching Closer to the Possibility of Electing a Republican Governor
Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury
Trump Says He Is 'Nowhere Near' Deploying Ground Forces in Operation Epic Fury
Tipsheet

Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw IED in NYC

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | March 09, 2026 2:30 PM
Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw IED in NYC
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

A left-wing protester in New York City became an ironic figure over the weekend after shouting that everybody deserves to stay in New York, just as an ISIS sympathizer hurled an improvised explosive device (IED) over his shoulder near Gracie Mansion at conservative influencer and Florida Senate candidate Jake Lang, who was staging an anti-Islam protest outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence.

Advertisement

“We were born and raised in New York, and we want everyone here to stay in New York," the leftist protester is heard saying. 

“You don’t get to come from outside and then tell everyone else…” he continued, before stopping abruptly as Amir Balat, an 18-year-old ISIS supporter, threw what authorities later determined to be a bolt-and-nail explosive device over his shoulder.

Two people were arrested in connection with the attack: Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, who was seen providing Balat with a second IED that was ignited but dropped as they fled from police. Neither device ultimately detonated.

Recommended

There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026 Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM NEW YORK TERRORISM

On Monday, Balat was seen flashing the universal symbol for ISIS, holding up his right index finger, as he was led out of a police precinct in handcuffs. 

"Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are," NYC Mayor, Zohran Mamdani said in a statement on X. "What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are."

"I want to thank the brave men and women of the NYPD who acted quickly to keep New Yorkers safe, he added. "Our officers ran toward danger without hesitation, demonstrating once again the courage and dedication it takes to protect this city every single day. My administration is closely monitoring the situation and I remain in close contact with our Police Commissioner." 

Advertisement

The mayor did not attribute any motivation for the attack to Islamic terrorism.

Lang, for his part, blasted the mayor in an interview with Nick Shirley following the incident.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026 Matt Vespa
ISIS-Inspired NYC Terrorists Formally Charged, Offer Startling Admission to Police Amy Curtis
Here's How the Left Will Ban Dogs to Appease Islamists Amy Curtis
FBI Just Took Huge Action Against ISIS-Inspired NYC Bombers Jeff Charles
You Can’t Out-MAGA Donald Trump Kurt Schlichter
Pete Hegseth Just Said This About Putting Troops on the Ground In Iran Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

There's an Indie Insurgency Brewing in Red States, and It Could Screw the Dems Royally in 2026 Matt Vespa
Advertisement