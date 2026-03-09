Leftist Protester Says 'We Want Everyone Here to Stay' Moments Before Terrorist Threw IED in NYC

A left-wing protester in New York City became an ironic figure over the weekend after shouting that everybody deserves to stay in New York, just as an ISIS sympathizer hurled an improvised explosive device (IED) over his shoulder near Gracie Mansion at conservative influencer and Florida Senate candidate Jake Lang, who was staging an anti-Islam protest outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s residence.

🚨 LEFTIST COUNTER-PROTESTER GETS INSTANT KARMA EXPOSED!



A radical leftist screams, "We want everyone here to stay in NY!" … literally SECONDS before an Islamic terrorist lobs a TATP-packed bomb right over his shoulder at the anti-Islam crowd!

pic.twitter.com/s5XbISiZSJ — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 9, 2026

🚨🤬This is 18-year-old Amir Balat, who is seen yelling "Allahu Akbar" while throwing an explosive device packed with nuts, bolts, and screws—designed to maim or injure Jake Lang and other Crusaders—during a protest in front of Gracie Mansion, Zohran Mamdani's home.🤬🚨



These… pic.twitter.com/orTMaXaEdo — 🇺🇸 𝓐𝓟𝓡𝓘𝓛 𝓢𝓟𝓐𝓡𝓚𝓢 🇺🇸 (@AprilSpark1890) March 8, 2026

“We were born and raised in New York, and we want everyone here to stay in New York," the leftist protester is heard saying.

“You don’t get to come from outside and then tell everyone else…” he continued, before stopping abruptly as Amir Balat, an 18-year-old ISIS supporter, threw what authorities later determined to be a bolt-and-nail explosive device over his shoulder.

Two people were arrested in connection with the attack: Balat and Ibrahim Kayumi, who was seen providing Balat with a second IED that was ignited but dropped as they fled from police. Neither device ultimately detonated.

On Monday, Balat was seen flashing the universal symbol for ISIS, holding up his right index finger, as he was led out of a police precinct in handcuffs.

"Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city’s values and the unity that defines who we are," NYC Mayor, Zohran Mamdani said in a statement on X. "What followed was even more disturbing. Violence at a protest is never acceptable. The attempt to use an explosive device and hurt others is not only criminal, it is reprehensible and the antithesis of who we are."

"I want to thank the brave men and women of the NYPD who acted quickly to keep New Yorkers safe, he added. "Our officers ran toward danger without hesitation, demonstrating once again the courage and dedication it takes to protect this city every single day. My administration is closely monitoring the situation and I remain in close contact with our Police Commissioner."

Yesterday, white supremacist Jake Lang organized a protest outside Gracie Mansion rooted in bigotry and racism. Such hate has no place in New York City. It is an affront to our city's values and the unity that defines who we are.

What followed was even more disturbing. Violence…



What followed was even more disturbing. Violence… — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) March 8, 2026

The mayor did not attribute any motivation for the attack to Islamic terrorism.

Lang, for his part, blasted the mayor in an interview with Nick Shirley following the incident.

Nick Shirley interviews Jake Lang responding to Zohran Mamdani



“We need to understand is we voted in a Muslim mayor to New York City 2 months ago, and we've had the first Muslim terrorist attack on white Christians outside the mayor's home — These things are connected”



“He is… pic.twitter.com/I4I2XCfIQU — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 8, 2026

