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The Trump Administration Just Handed This Commie a Subpoena

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 24, 2026 6:30 AM
The Trump Administration Just Handed This Commie a Subpoena
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

The internet-famous socialist streamer Hasan Piker has been issued a subpoena by the federal officials over his trip to the island nation of Cuba in March of this year, according to Fox News.

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The subpoena comes as U.S. officials from the Departments of Justice, State, and Treasury have launched investigations to see if leftist activists and influencers who traveled to Cuba violated U.S. law by supporting the Cuban government or by financing or coordinating with Cuban officials, according to the report from Fox.

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CUBA DOJ SOCIALISM

Piker reportedly joined groups funded by the Marxist tech giant Neville Signham for the trip, which included organizations like the Democratic Socialists of America and CodePink co-founder Susan Benjamin. Benjamin likewise was subject to a federal subpoena. Up to 40 American nationals are believed to have attended the socialist gathering and more subpoenas are expected to be handed down.

The new action from the Trump administration comes just days after former Cuban leader Raul Castro was handed a federal indictment for conspiracy to kill U.S. nationals.

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