There's Some Shady Stuff Happening With Mail-In Ballots in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Tomorrow is a big election in Wisconsin, including the race for an open seat on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court. Democrats are desperate to keep the court with a liberal majority so they can overturn Act 10 (the union-busting legislation passed by Scott Walker in 2011), end school choice, and undermine President Trump's immigration efforts in the state.

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So it should raise red flags that hundreds of voters in Green Bay, Wisconsin received duplicate mail-in ballots late last week, raising major security concerns about the upcoming election.

🚨 HOLY SMOKES. Double mail-in ballots just got sent out in the Green Bay, Wisconsin election, and voters are raising security concerns



We need to abolish mass mail-in voting. IT'S FRAUD PRONE



REP. TOM TIFFANY: "Over 150 Green Bay voters were mailed DUPLICATE absentee ballots… pic.twitter.com/0AdO6gnLhr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 4, 2026

These ballots were sent to Wisconsinites like David Baumgart, who mailed his absentee ballot back only to receive another one in the mail at his Florida home.

"At first I thought did they get my ballot back and there was a problem?" Baumgart said. "But, you know, no explanation or anything, it was just obviously a second ballot. So obviously I didn't send it in, because I had already voted."

City Clerk Celestine Jeffries told the media that letters were sent to absentee voters. "We sent letters to them saying that if you've gotten two ballots, don't vote them both, and destroy the other one at your home."

This is no accident, and it is not isolated to Green Bay. Check out these numbers from last year’s Supreme Court race.



The Republican, Brad Schimel, lost by TEN POINTS despite having more than 40,000 votes OVER the winning Dem’s 2023 total that amounted to an 11% victory.



As… https://t.co/g7JNSDhhr7 pic.twitter.com/hRzTnCHFVJ — Seth Keshel (@RealSKeshel) April 4, 2026

They are going to steal another Supreme Court seat, it seems.

Hey @LeaderJohnThune are you paying attention yet? You should read this while you are vacation wasting precious time. NUKE THE FILIBUSTER PASS THE SAVE AMERICA ACT. OUR ELECTIONS ARE NOT SAFE. — Christyne Campbell (@TXRealtorDallas) April 4, 2026

They are not, and the Republicans sit on their hands while this happens in full view of us all.

Others are saying something similar happened in Racine, Wiscosnin

Mail-in voting needs to end. Republicans in Congress need to pass the SAVE America Act and Wisconsin Republicans need to lawyer up for tomorrow's elections.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

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