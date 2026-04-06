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Tipsheet

There's Some Shady Stuff Happening With Mail-In Ballots in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 06, 2026 12:00 PM
There's Some Shady Stuff Happening With Mail-In Ballots in Green Bay, Wisconsin
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Tomorrow is a big election in Wisconsin, including the race for an open seat on the Wisconsin State Supreme Court. Democrats are desperate to keep the court with a liberal majority so they can overturn Act 10 (the union-busting legislation passed by Scott Walker in 2011), end school choice, and undermine President Trump's immigration efforts in the state.

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So it should raise red flags that hundreds of voters in Green Bay, Wisconsin received duplicate mail-in ballots late last week, raising major security concerns about the upcoming election.

These ballots were sent to Wisconsinites like David Baumgart, who mailed his absentee ballot back only to receive another one in the mail at his Florida home.

"At first I thought did they get my ballot back and there was a problem?" Baumgart said. "But, you know, no explanation or anything, it was just obviously a second ballot. So obviously I didn't send it in, because I had already voted."

City Clerk Celestine Jeffries told the media that letters were sent to absentee voters. "We sent letters to them saying that if you've gotten two ballots, don't vote them both, and destroy the other one at your home."

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS REPUBLICAN PARTY SUPREME COURT VOTER ID WISCONSIN

They are going to steal another Supreme Court seat, it seems.

They are not, and the Republicans sit on their hands while this happens in full view of us all.

Others are saying something similar happened in Racine, Wiscosnin

Mail-in voting needs to end. Republicans in Congress need to pass the SAVE America Act and Wisconsin Republicans need to lawyer up for tomorrow's elections.

Editor's Note: The Democrats are doing everything in their power to undermine the integrity of our elections.

Help us tell the truth about the SAVE America Act and how it will prevent voter fraud. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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