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Kash Patel Vows Arrests Are Coming for Those Who Rigged 2020 Election

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 20, 2026 12:00 PM
Kash Patel Vows Arrests Are Coming for Those Who Rigged 2020 Election
AP Photo/John McDonnell

FBI Director Kash Patel said the Bureau found evidence supporting President Donald Trump’s assertion that the 2020 election was rigged and that arrests could come as soon as this week.

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The FBI has been investigating the details surrounding the 2020 race and has conducted a search of an election office in Fulton County, Georgia. The Justice Department is also demanding ballots and other election materials from Wayne County, Michigan.

During an appearance on Fox News, Patel said Democrats “not only personally attacked the presidency of the United States and President Trump, but tried to thwart our elections and rig the entire system.”

He continued, “That is something that is going to stop on my watch. It’s not something I’m going to allow on my watch. You have to remember, they built these deep state temples over 20 or 30 years.”

The FBI director further stated, “we’ve got all the information we need” and that “We are going to be making arrests, and it’s coming. I promise you, it is coming soon.”

The FBI searched Fulton County’s election office in January as part of an investigation into the 2020 election. The warrant directed agents to seize physical ballots, tabulator tapes, and voter registration lists covering absentee, early and in-person voters, according to Reuters

Fulton County challenged the warrant and demanded that the Bureau return the records. The dispute is being litigated in federal court.

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon sent a letter to Wayne County demanding that officials turn over all ballots, ballot receipts, and ballot envelopes from the 2024 federal election within 14 days. She warned that the Justice Department would seek a court order if the county refused. Dhillon referred to prior fraud convictions and lawsuits involving the county as the reason for the demand.

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County officials balked, arguing that Dhillon’s letter was predicated on old conspiracy theories from 2020 rather than actual evidence of fraud. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called the demand “absurd” and “baseless” in a statement posted on X.

“Once again, President Trump is weaponizing the Justice Department in an attempt to sabotage our democratic process and turn it into his own personal agency to interfere in state elections,” she wrote.

Patel did not elaborate on what crimes the FBI discovered related to the 2020 election. The Trump administration has requested voting records from 29 states and Washington, D.C.

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