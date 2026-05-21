Another Illegal Alien Caused a Fatal Semi Crash in California

Two innocent people are dead after a semi truck driver smashed into their vehicle near Sacramento, California, yesterday. That driver, an illegal immigrant named Manvir Singh, was let into the country by the Biden administration in 2023. Singh was then allowed to operate a semi truck, and caused yet another fatal crash.

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BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that the semi truck driver arrested for killing two people in a hit & run crash near Sacramento, CA yesterday is an Indian illegal alien who was caught & released at the AZ border by the Biden admin in 2023. His name is Manvir Singh, and he is… pic.twitter.com/Jy9AVHTWof — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 21, 2026

Here's more:

An illegal immigrant truck driver was arrested Tuesday after allegedly causing a deadly multi-vehicle crash in California and attempting to flee the scene, federal officials said. The undocumented immigrant from India, Manvir Singh, instantly killed two people near Lodi, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) alleged. Singh, who faces multiple charges, reportedly entered the U.S. illegally through Arizona in 2023 and was later released by the Biden administration, federal officials told Fox News. ... "Allowing illegal aliens, many of whom do not know English, to obtain CDLs to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America’s roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety," officials said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Singh is the fourth illegal alien truck driver with that surname to cause a fatal crash in the last year.

DHS statement to FOX:



“This criminal illegal alien from India should never have been behind the wheel of a semi-truck and allowed to kill two innocent people in a multi-vehicle crash in California,” said Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis. “He is now charged with vehicular… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 21, 2026

Melugin reports that Singh is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit & run resulting in death. Singh reportedly tried to flee the scene on foot after the crash.

How many Americans would be alive today if the Biden administration had not allowed millions of illegal aliens to enter the nation? — Charles Martel in Texas (@TPnTexas) May 21, 2026

At least ten Americans that this writer can think of off the top of her head.

I hope SCOTUS’s decision last week in Caribe Transport II helps bring some accountability in scenarios such as these. — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) May 21, 2026

It should, hopefully.

We don’t have to live this way — 🇺🇸 Based Americana 🇺🇸 (@basedamericana) May 21, 2026

We do not. We can stop this any time we choose to.

While it was unclear at the time of the crash if Singh had a CDL, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed Singh did, in fact, have one.

🚨California issued this driver a commercial driver’s license in March 2025🚨



In February of this year, I issued a rule to stop unqualified, untrained foreign drivers like this accused killer from getting CDLs to drive on America’s roads.



RIGHT NOW: @FMCSA investigators are… https://t.co/j7EwCRzMF5 — Secretary Sean Duffy (@SecDuffy) May 21, 2026

"Dalilah’s law would have revoked this illegal trucker’s license. Congress must pass Dalilah’s Law NOW," Duffy wrote.

So many innocent lives have been lost because of illegals on our roads. It makes me sick reading about these preventable tragedies. I introduced the Dalilah Law to put a stop to it! https://t.co/SGsWAKrkmd — Senator Jim Banks (@SenatorBanks) May 21, 2026

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These deaths are preventable.

Someone please explain to me how we not only allowed 50 million illiterate, violent, bloodthirsty illegals into the country but also gave them commercial driver's licenses?

There doesn't exist another logical explanation besides the deliberate declaration of war on American… https://t.co/1LpSP60KZG — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) May 21, 2026

Democrats want the destruction of America, and they believe these are jobs that Americans 'won't do.' They also believe it's racist to deny CDLs to illegal aliens who can't speak or read English or follow our road signs, and that racism is worse than killing people.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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