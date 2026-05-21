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Tipsheet

Another Illegal Alien Caused a Fatal Semi Crash in California

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 21, 2026 11:00 AM
Another Illegal Alien Caused a Fatal Semi Crash in California
AP Photo/David Goldman

Two innocent people are dead after a semi truck driver smashed into their vehicle near Sacramento, California, yesterday. That driver, an illegal immigrant named Manvir Singh, was let into the country by the Biden administration in 2023. Singh was then allowed to operate a semi truck, and caused yet another fatal crash. 

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An illegal immigrant truck driver was arrested Tuesday after allegedly causing a deadly multi-vehicle crash in California and attempting to flee the scene, federal officials said.

The undocumented immigrant from India, Manvir Singh, instantly killed two people near Lodi, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) alleged.

Singh, who faces multiple charges, reportedly entered the U.S. illegally through Arizona in 2023 and was later released by the Biden administration, federal officials told Fox News.

...

"Allowing illegal aliens, many of whom do not know English, to obtain CDLs to operate 18-wheelers and transport hazardous materials on America’s roads is reckless and incredibly dangerous to public safety," officials said.

According to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Singh is the fourth illegal alien truck driver with that surname to cause a fatal crash in the last year.

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CALIFORNIA DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SEAN DUFFY

Melugin reports that Singh is facing charges of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and hit & run resulting in death. Singh reportedly tried to flee the scene on foot after the crash.

At least ten Americans that this writer can think of off the top of her head.

It should, hopefully. 

We do not. We can stop this any time we choose to.

While it was unclear at the time of the crash if Singh had a CDL, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed Singh did, in fact, have one.

"Dalilah’s law would have revoked this illegal trucker’s license. Congress must pass Dalilah’s Law NOW," Duffy wrote.

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These deaths are preventable.

Democrats want the destruction of America, and they believe these are jobs that Americans 'won't do.' They also believe it's racist to deny CDLs to illegal aliens who can't speak or read English or follow our road signs, and that racism is worse than killing people.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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