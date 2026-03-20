Democrats Likely Won’t Vote for Delilah’s Law. Here’s Why They Undeniably Should.

Democrats on Capitol Hill are expected to oppose Delilah’s Law when it reaches the House floor. That’s not just another political failure; it’s a moral one. And the Coleman family is living proof of why.

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Delilah Coleman was five years old when her life was changed forever. She was struck by a commercial truck driven by an illegal alien who had no business being behind the wheel of a semi. The crash left Delilah with catastrophic, life-altering injuries. Her family, including her father Marcus Coleman — a trucker himself — and her mother, a green card holder who came to this country the right way, have spent nearly two years fighting not just for their daughter, but for every family that could face the same nightmare. It took them that long just to be heard.

Delilah’s Law exists to fix that. The bill’s provisions are common sense: stricter federal oversight of how commercial driver’s licenses are issued to non-citizens, stronger verification requirements, and closing the loopholes that have allowed unqualified drivers to obtain CDLs with alarming ease. There’s nothing extreme here. There’s nothing partisan here. These are the kinds of safety standards that should have already been in place.

But they weren’t — especially not in California.

California law currently allows illegal aliens to obtain driver’s licenses, and that access extends to the commercial licensing process. Because CDLs issued in one state are recognized across all fifty, California’s permissive standards don’t just affect California. They affect every road in America. Every family on every highway. And sweet little Delilah.

And the system is openly being exploited. Marcus Coleman — a man who spent no fewer than three grueling weeks earning his CDL — has seen the ads himself. “There are advertisements on Instagram and X, in Arabic and all other languages, advertising a CDL license in one week,” he said. One week. For a commercial vehicle weighing up to 80,000 pounds. The process that took Coleman weeks of hard work is being marketed as a fast-track shortcut to people who may not even be in this country legally or speak English.

The consequences are real and spreading. In Indiana alone, at least 8 to 10 families have been impacted by similar accidents involving illegal alien truck drivers since 2024. And that number almost certainly understates the truth. “How many accidents go unreported?” Coleman asked. “How many didn’t go as far as I’ve gone? How many unanswered emails, unanswered phone calls? Her story will be two years old in June. It took us this long to get out there.”

When Democrats have pushed back on the bill, some have argued that these tragedies represent a statistical minority (they often use this faulty reasoning), but Marcus Coleman had a response for that, too: “Democrats said this only happens to 1%. Well, she’s the one percent.”

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Marcus Coleman is not a political operative. He’s not targeting any group. His wife immigrated legally. He drives trucks for a living. He sat down with the Republican Study Committee not to score points, but because he wants safer roads. He even asked, with exhaustion and exasperation, how he’s supposed to get Democrats to pay attention. “Do I have to tell them I am an illegal alien?” he said. “How do I get them to pay attention?”

That question shouldn’t be rhetorical. Delilah Coleman deserves better. So do the families in Indiana. So do the countless others whose cases never made headlines, whose calls went unanswered, whose stories remain untold.

This is a common-sense bill. Vote for it.

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