Trump Admin Begins Termination of 200k CDLs for Foreign Drivers

The Trump administration has announced that it will begin terminating commercial driver’s licenses for 200,000 foreign drivers. The news comes after multiple fatal accidents caused by illegal immigrant truck drivers made headlines around the nation in 2025 and in 2026.

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#BREAKING: Trump admin starts terminating commercial licenses for 200k foreign drivers. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) March 16, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: The Trump admin has begun CANCELLING 200,000 commercial driver licenses for foreign truck drivers



MANY American lives will be saved by this move!



Asylum seekers, refugees, and other foreigners are now BARRED from receiving CDLs.



Finally! pic.twitter.com/rsryA3STmm — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) March 16, 2026

BREAKING: Some 200,000 immigrant truck drivers will begin to lose their commercial driver’s licenses as they expire under a new Trump administration rule that takes effect Monday, per WaPo. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) March 16, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Democrats are FURIOUS after 200,000 migrants are officially losing their truck licenses



"Starting today, nearly 200K immigrant truck drivers will LOSE their ability to renew their Commercial Licenses under a new Trump administration rule."



I voted for this! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/B789vSFusj — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 16, 2026

Conservatives have pushed hard for similar measures across the country, with Florida enacting a rule requiring those seeking a driver’s license to retake their written test in English should they use a third-party service for their initial testing.

President Trump has weighed in on the matter as well, as he previously asked Congress at the 2026 State of the Union address to pass “Delilah’s Law” to codify Trump’s effort to restrict illegals from receiving commercial licenses.

🚨TRUMP: "Tonight I'm calling on Congress to pass the DELILAH LAW barring any state from granting commercial driver's licenses to illegal aliens." pic.twitter.com/I6LKlvFFjU — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) February 25, 2026

Republicans have campaigned hard against Democrats like former North Carolina governor Roy Cooper, who issued 54 percent of non-domiciled commercial licenses to illegal drivers during his tenure.

Promoting common sense policies like while Democrats fight desperately to oppose them will certainly be eye-opening to swing voters as the midterms close in.

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