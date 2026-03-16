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Trump Admin Begins Termination of 200k CDLs for Foreign Drivers

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 16, 2026 5:00 PM
Trump Admin Begins Termination of 200k CDLs for Foreign Drivers
Pat Christman/The Free Press via AP

The Trump administration has announced that it will begin terminating commercial driver’s licenses for 200,000 foreign drivers. The news comes after multiple fatal accidents caused by illegal immigrant truck drivers made headlines around the nation in 2025 and in 2026.

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Conservatives have pushed hard for similar measures across the country, with Florida enacting a rule requiring those seeking a driver’s license to retake their written test in English should they use a third-party service for their initial testing.

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Related:

FLORIDA ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

President Trump has weighed in on the matter as well, as he previously asked Congress at the 2026 State of the Union address to pass “Delilah’s Law” to codify Trump’s effort to restrict illegals from receiving commercial licenses.

Republicans have campaigned hard against Democrats like former North Carolina governor Roy Cooper, who issued 54 percent of non-domiciled commercial licenses to illegal drivers during his tenure.

Promoting common sense policies like while Democrats fight desperately to oppose them will certainly be eye-opening to swing voters as the midterms close in.

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