This Republican Senate Candidate Says He Might Have to Consider 'Both Sides' of the Illegal Alien Issue

Larry O'Connor, Scott Jennings, Kurt Schlichter. Celebrate America With Us! 🇺🇸
Larry O'Connor, Scott Jennings, Kurt Schlichter. Celebrate America With Us! 🇺🇸
Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing
Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing
Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again
Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again
Teacher's Assistant Recounts Students' Bravery During San Diego Mosque Shooting
Teacher's Assistant Recounts Students' Bravery During San Diego Mosque Shooting
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her
Lenny McAllister on How to Save America
Lenny McAllister on How to Save America
The BBC's Shameful Spin on an Afghan Father Selling His Daughters Shows Why We Despise the Media
The BBC's Shameful Spin on an Afghan Father Selling His Daughters Shows Why...
It Turns Out Illegal Aliens Were Getting Food Stamps in Wisconsin
It Turns Out Illegal Aliens Were Getting Food Stamps in Wisconsin
VIP
Is AI The Answer to 'Fixing' NICS Gun Background Check System?
Is AI The Answer to 'Fixing' NICS Gun Background Check System?
Jeff Bezos Reveals the Truth About Wealthy Businesses That the Left Never Will
Jeff Bezos Reveals the Truth About Wealthy Businesses That the Left Never Will
The UN's Climate Doomsday Scenario Just Fell Apart
The UN's Climate Doomsday Scenario Just Fell Apart
Do You Want a Free $620 a Month? Just Become a Homeless Person in San Francisco
Do You Want a Free $620 a Month? Just Become a Homeless Person...
Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's Sky-High Gas Prices
Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's...
Trio Sentenced in $10.7M Bingo Scam Targeting Funds for Sick Children
Trio Sentenced in $10.7M Bingo Scam Targeting Funds for Sick Children
Tipsheet

This Republican Senate Candidate Says He Might Have to Consider 'Both Sides' of the Illegal Alien Issue

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | May 21, 2026 3:45 PM
This Republican Senate Candidate Says He Might Have to Consider 'Both Sides' of the Illegal Alien Issue
AP Photo/Alyssa Pointer

Republican Derek Dooley, who is vying to become the GOP’s choice to run against Jon Ossoff for the Georgia Senate seat, revealed he may have to consider “both sides of the issue” when it comes to allowing illegal aliens to stay in the United States, a stance that is a betrayal of current Republican principles under President Trump.

Advertisement

"Well, I think obviously we think they should have some penalty because they came here the wrong way," Dooley said. "What kind of penalty would that look like? That's something we can all talk about and debate on what's the right way, whether it's a payment or whether it's community service or whatever it is, but they need to pay some penalty for coming here the wrong way."

"But I think it's also that, you know, I know they want to feel like they don't have to look over their shoulder every five minutes, you know, and worry about us taking them out of the country," he added. "And so I'm very sensitive, both sides of the issue."

Dooley is currently running against Republican Representative Mike Collins, the author of the Laken Riley Act, in the party’s primary. Although the primary election took place on May 19, no candidate received a majority of the vote, and a runoff has been scheduled for June 16. 

Recommended

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

GEORGIA GOP ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION REPUBLICAN PARTY

Why the Republican nominee has yet to be decided, despite one candidate being seen by many conservatives as out of step with MAGA priorities, remains an open question. 

Collins will face Democrat Senator Jon Ossoff in the general election, and with the Senate majority expected to remain razor-thin, selecting the right candidate is more important than ever.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
Trouble Is Brewing for Seattle's Mayor After Her Attacks on Starbucks Amy Curtis
Colorado Dems Just Censured Their Uber-Liberal Governor Over the Silliest Thing Matt Vespa
Chevron Is Letting Californians Know Who Is Really at Fault for the State's Sky-High Gas Prices Dmitri Bolt
This Is How Lauren Boebert Responded to Trump's Threat to Primary Her Jeff Charles
Spencer Pratt and the Dem Destruction of Los Angeles Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Just Got Stung by Thune Again Matt Vespa
Advertisement