A 77-Year-Old Was Beaten in Seattle. The Mayor's Response Is Infuriating.

Two men are suspected of beating a 77-year-old Seattle man in a random attack. That man, who did nothing more than get off a bus to walk home, was jumped by Ahmed Abdullah Osman and a second suspect. Osman was charged with second-degree assault.

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Newly released footage shows two thugs in Seattle attacking and beating a 77-year-old man, while not a single person nearby helped him to even get up.



Abdullahi Osman (29) was later charged with second-degree assault. Police are still searching for the second suspect.



Get… pic.twitter.com/QIiadV3aFA — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 5, 2026

But, if Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson had her way, the cameras that captured the attack would cease to operate. Why? Because she thinks they "put refugees at risk."

Ahmed Abdullah Osman beat a 77-year-old in Seattle. Police ID'd him thanks to street video cameras.



Mayor Wilson: "CCTV puts refugees at risk" pic.twitter.com/BUddTZaB0H — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 5, 2026

Here's more:

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Broken arm. Broken knee. A gash above his right eye deep enough for stitches. More than two weeks later, he is still there. He was walking home from a bus stop. Left to Seattle's mayor, the cameras that captured this footage would have ceased operations long ago. ... Katie Wilson took office in January as Seattle's new mayor. A democratic socialist who co-founded the Transit Riders Union, she ran on a promise to push back against surveillance. In March, she paused a planned 65-camera expansion, warning that the Trump administration could access the footage and use it to target immigrant and refugee communities. She kept the existing cameras running but pledged to shut all of them off if federal immigration enforcement surged.

You are not safe under the rule of Democrats.

Seattle is done. Gonna be fun to watch. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) May 5, 2026

Electing a socialist barista was a bad idea.

Ahmed gave a shoutout to Mayor Wilson as he got arrested https://t.co/bnea7Nqd6A pic.twitter.com/cWMS33WAxU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 5, 2026

Criminals love her, though.

Let’s be honest this is why they opposed it. They don’t want to be identified. Praying that man is ok🙏 https://t.co/DGfY0ooKzS — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) May 5, 2026

Yes. The Democrats want criminals to run free in our cities.

Women are Trojan horses for crazy, dangerous, destructive and downright devilish Marxist policies.

I'm once again begging you to stop putting them in charge. https://t.co/IL2meW8aJt — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) May 5, 2026

Please stop electing Democrats.

But the story gets worse. Osman was released from jail the same night he was arrested, before his bail hearing, and he's now missing.

UNBELIEVABLE: Abdullahi Osman, who was arrested the same night as the attack, was released from jail before his bail hearing.



He is now missing, and a judge has issued an arrest warrant. https://t.co/fRldmuDIRp pic.twitter.com/9nRwtt7DHq — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) May 5, 2026

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This is intentional. Under the Democrats, guys like Osman have rights. Victims like the 77-year-old man, do not.

It’s all purposeful. The justice infrastructure has been corrupted by soulless skinsuits who want chaos and destruction.



It’s what psychopaths crave. — julezy (@JulezySays) May 5, 2026

Exactly this.

Really not unbelievable considering our liberal judges https://t.co/Mk2aTFbDwp — jani d (@jani_00323) May 5, 2026

They ruin everything they touch.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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