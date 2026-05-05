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Tipsheet

A 77-Year-Old Was Beaten in Seattle. The Mayor's Response Is Infuriating.

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 05, 2026 10:30 AM
A 77-Year-Old Was Beaten in Seattle. The Mayor's Response Is Infuriating.
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Two men are suspected of beating a 77-year-old Seattle man in a random attack. That man, who did nothing more than get off a bus to walk home, was jumped by Ahmed Abdullah Osman and a second suspect. Osman was charged with second-degree assault.

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But, if Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson had her way, the cameras that captured the attack would cease to operate. Why? Because she thinks they "put refugees at risk."

Here's more:

He was taken to Harborview Medical Center. Broken arm. Broken knee. A gash above his right eye deep enough for stitches. More than two weeks later, he is still there. He was walking home from a bus stop.

Left to Seattle's mayor, the cameras that captured this footage would have ceased operations long ago.

...

Katie Wilson took office in January as Seattle's new mayor. A democratic socialist who co-founded the Transit Riders Union, she ran on a promise to push back against surveillance. In March, she paused a planned 65-camera expansion, warning that the Trump administration could access the footage and use it to target immigrant and refugee communities. She kept the existing cameras running but pledged to shut all of them off if federal immigration enforcement surged.

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Related:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY LAW AND ORDER JUSTICE AMY CONEY BARRETT

You are not safe under the rule of Democrats.

Electing a socialist barista was a bad idea.

Criminals love her, though.

Yes. The Democrats want criminals to run free in our cities.

Please stop electing Democrats.

But the story gets worse. Osman was released from jail the same night he was arrested, before his bail hearing, and he's now missing.

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This is intentional. Under the Democrats, guys like Osman have rights. Victims like the 77-year-old man, do not.

Exactly this.

They ruin everything they touch.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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