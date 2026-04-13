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Tipsheet

Stephen Miller Goes Off on the Amnesty-Granting 'Dignity Act'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 13, 2026 12:30 PM
Stephen Miller Goes Off on the Amnesty-Granting 'Dignity Act'
AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell

A bipartisan group of 20 Republicans and 20 Democrats is pushing the "Dignity Act," which is actually titled the "Dignidad Act," a bill that would grant blanket amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants, including criminals like Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the MS-13 gang member and reported human trafficker Democrats love.

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Trump administration official Stephen Miller blasted the legislation, calling it a move that makes America weaker.

"You know that this administration opposes amnesty," Miller said. "President Trump has always been clear his opposition to amnesty, and, of course, you know my own views." 

"I want to reframe this whole conversation ... to something that President Trump has been very focused on for a long time. And that's about having the kind of immigration to this country that makes it stronger, not weaker. I think this conversation gets siloed too often, when we have to look at the whole picture," Miller continued.

"You saw the recent tragic case where an illegal alien from Haiti bludgeoned a woman to death in broad daylight with a hammer, smashing her skull in, one hammer blow after another. That's what happens when you have open borders to this country from some of the most dangerous parts of the world," Miller said. "That's one person that Biden let in, the Democrats let in, to maim and murder our citizens. But there are thousands more."

"Largely, for five decades, before President Trump, we had open migration from the most dangerous places in the world. How do your schools work? How do your hospitals work? How does your economy work? How do you have a society that can win all these great civilizational struggles against your adversaries around the world if you have to feed, house, clothe, educate, support, and give affirmative action to millions and millions of people from failed states around the world?" Miller asked.

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ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MS-13 STEPHEN MILLER TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

"So President Trump has said we want to have high-value migration into this country, not low-value migration," Miller said. "And we have to deal with the fact that we have millions of people here who are on welfare, who are not contributing, who commit a lot of crime, who consume a lot of public resources, and it's in the best interest of this country for those people to be humanely returned home."

"That's the big conversation, and so this old Washington conversation about amnesty is missing the whole point," Miller continued, "the real conversation is: how do we have an immigration policy that makes America stronger and more unified, not weaker and more divided."

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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