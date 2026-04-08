The Dignity Act – Amnesty or Real Immigration Reform?

MS Now Host's Rant Over These Remarks From Pete Hegseth Is Going to Give You a Headache
MS Now Host's Rant Over These Remarks From Pete Hegseth Is Going to...
VIP
Illinois Lawmakers Move to Ban Creepy AI Pricing Tricks
Illinois Lawmakers Move to Ban Creepy AI Pricing Tricks
VIP
This Is the Human Cost of Trans Activism
This Is the Human Cost of Trans Activism
VIP
Lawrence O'Donnell Sees the Sexism In a Rescue Mission, and CNN Is in Knots Over a Peace Deal
Lawrence O'Donnell Sees the Sexism In a Rescue Mission, and CNN Is in...
While Politicians Push for Amnesty, Another Illegal Immigrant Beat and Raped a Woman in Missouri
While Politicians Push for Amnesty, Another Illegal Immigrant Beat and Raped a Woman...
The American Press Cheerleading for Iran Has Been Routinely Exposed by Reality
The American Press Cheerleading for Iran Has Been Routinely Exposed by Reality
VIP
Psychology Today: The Solution to Suicides is Word Games on Guns
Psychology Today: The Solution to Suicides is Word Games on Guns
VIP
The Niece of Iranian Gen. Soleimani Is Begging Her Ex-Boyfriend To Help Her Escape ICE Detention
The Niece of Iranian Gen. Soleimani Is Begging Her Ex-Boyfriend To Help Her...
Iryna Zarutska's Killer Deemed 'Incapable to Proceed' in State Murder Trial
Iryna Zarutska's Killer Deemed 'Incapable to Proceed' in State Murder Trial
CNN’s Dana Bash Sounds the Alarm On Marxist Streamer Hasan Piker
CNN’s Dana Bash Sounds the Alarm On Marxist Streamer Hasan Piker
This Is What a World Superpower Looks Like
This Is What a World Superpower Looks Like
FBI Arrests Former Clearance Holder Accused of Leaking Classified Information
FBI Arrests Former Clearance Holder Accused of Leaking Classified Information
Alleged Illegal Immigrant Charged With Using Dead Man’s Identity to Collect $12,000 of SNAP Benefits
Alleged Illegal Immigrant Charged With Using Dead Man’s Identity to Collect $12,000 of...
California Man Pleads Guilty in $270M Medi-Cal Fraud Scheme
California Man Pleads Guilty in $270M Medi-Cal Fraud Scheme
Tipsheet

The Dignity Act – Amnesty or Real Immigration Reform?

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 08, 2026 3:45 PM
The Dignity Act – Amnesty or Real Immigration Reform?
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

A bipartisan group of lawmakers is pushing a controversial immigration bill that has many on both sides talking — and arguing over whether it is a viable solution to America’s immigration problems.

Advertisement

This comes amid national debate on the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement policies. The campaign to promote the bill, called “The Dignity for Immigrants while Guarding our Nation to Ignite and Deliver the American Dream Act,” has expanded to include more than 50 national organizations.

Republican Rep. María Elvira Salazar (FL-27) and Veronica Escobar (TX-16) reintroduced the act last year as the Trump administration ramped up its immigration enforcement efforts. The goal was to pair his approach to immigration with a legal process for some illegal immigrants, according to CBS News.

The Dignity Act has several core pillars: enhanced border security, faster asylum processing, employer enforcement, and a legal status program. It would bump up funding for barriers, surveillance technology, and Border Patrol staffing. The measure would also create “full care campuses” at the border to enable the authorities to process asylum claims more quickly.

The act would also mandate nationwide E-Verify for employers and tighten penalties for crimes linked to illegal immigration. Under the measure, the government would allocate more resources to clear visa backlogs and prevent some children from “aging out” of family-based immigration.

Recommended

FBI Arrests Former Clearance Holder Accused of Leaking Classified Information Scott McClallen
Advertisement

Related:

BORDER SECURITY CONGRESS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

The proposed legislation would create a “Dignity Program” that would grant certain illegal immigrants who have lived in the United States for years work authorization and protection from deportation if they pass background checks, pay taxes and restitution, and remain employed.

Illegal immigrants would not receive a pathway to citizenship or access to federal welfare programs. 

Supporters tout the measure as a realistic way to stabilize a system that has relied on the labor of illegal immigrants for decades. Salazar told reporters “We have 10 million people or more working in construction, hospitality, agriculture, dairy, fisheries, slaughterhouses who are undocumented but are not criminals,” Salazar told reporters. “No more need to choose between amnesty or deportation. The Dignity bill is the answer.”

Escobar characterized the measure as a response to years of government inaction to solve the immigration issue. “Congress has not passed comprehensive immigration reform in our country in nearly four decades,” she said. “This bill addresses long standing, long overdue legislation that will benefit our Dreamers, some of the most important young people in our country who by no choice of their own are here and know no other land than America.”

Advertisement

However, there are critics on both sides of the political divide. Some immigrant advocates worry that asking people to pay thousands of dollars in restitution while denying access to benefits and citizenship would lock them into second-class status for years.

Conservatives argue that any effort to offer legal status to illegal immigration amounts to amnesty, a charge Salazar has rejected. Still, they have expressed fears that the measure would encourage more illegal immigration, regardless of the tougher border security and enforcement on employers.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

FBI Arrests Former Clearance Holder Accused of Leaking Classified Information Scott McClallen
60 Minutes Exposes Just How Badly California Taxpayers Got Railroaded Amy Curtis
The Bipartisan 'Dignity Act' Is a Disastrous Amnesty Bill Amy Curtis
This Is What a World Superpower Looks Like Ben Shapiro
Iryna Zarutska's Killer Deemed 'Incapable to Proceed' in State Murder Trial Dmitri Bolt
CNN’s Dana Bash Sounds the Alarm On Marxist Streamer Hasan Piker Dmitri Bolt

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

FBI Arrests Former Clearance Holder Accused of Leaking Classified Information Scott McClallen
Advertisement