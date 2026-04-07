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Tipsheet

These 20 Republicans Are Pushing For an Amnesty. Is Your Congressman on the List?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | April 07, 2026 5:30 PM
These 20 Republicans Are Pushing For an Amnesty. Is Your Congressman on the List?
AP Photo/Christian Chavez

A contingent of House Democrats and Republicans have banded together to advance an amnesty bill that they definitely want you to think is not actually an amnesty. 20 Republicans so far have joined in as co-sponsors on the bill, betraying the agenda of the Trump administration and the will of the electorate.

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HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

This bill would create a “pathway to legal status” for those who illegally entered the country and successfully evaded deportation before 2021. Illegals would simply have to prove that they have no criminal record (other than, you know, breaking federal law to enter the country illegally) and pay $1,000 to gain legal status. They would then be allowed to remain in the United States for another seven years with legal status. 

Of course, after that legal status ends, there are no means to prevent them from simply overstaying. And with the birthright citizenship executive order on life-support, those with newfound legal status would have seven years of impunity to give birth to new American “citizens.” One co-sponsor of the bill even admitted that the pathway to citizenship is coming down the road, and that this bill essentially exists to by illegals time so that they can get to the finish line. But again, these people REALLY want you to believe that this isn't an amnesty.

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The bill also doubles the per capita rates for countries like Mexico, China, and India for work visas, ensuring that an even greater number of legal immigrants are able to enter the United States.

In essence, the bill is an amnesty is all but name. What’s more is that it ensures that an even greater number of foreign workers are able to flood the American labor market to drive down wages and displace native workers. The bill is a blatant betrayal of the America First agenda.

Charlie Kirk had issued warnings about the bill in July 2025, just months before his assassination. Still, some House Republicans are committed to protecting illegal immigrants over American citizens.

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When in doubt, listen to Charlie.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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