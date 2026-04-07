These 20 Republicans Are Pushing For an Amnesty. Is Your Congressman on the List?

A contingent of House Democrats and Republicans have banded together to advance an amnesty bill that they definitely want you to think is not actually an amnesty. 20 Republicans so far have joined in as co-sponsors on the bill, betraying the agenda of the Trump administration and the will of the electorate.

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🚨BREAKING: 20 Republicans and 20 Democrats just co-sponsored the Dignity Act — the first serious bipartisan immigration bill in decades.



What it actually does:



No amnesty. No citizenship. No handouts. A pathway to legal work status for long-term undocumented immigrants who… pic.twitter.com/ZHU1F2RnM4 — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) April 7, 2026

These are the Republicans who are sponsoring the radical mass amnesty bill.



H.R. 4393 DIGNIDAD Act



California (CA)

• Rep. David G. Valadao (CA-22)

• Rep. Young Kim (CA-40)

Colorado (CO)

• Rep. Gabe Evans (CO-8)

Florida (FL)

• Rep. María Elvira Salazar (FL-27)

• Rep.… — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) April 7, 2026

Rep. Maria Salazar's "Dignity Act" is actually called the "DIGNIDAD Act."



The bill sponsoring amnesty for foreigners, literally stapling green cards to diplomas, is written in Spanish.



Trump signed an executive order declaring English the national language of the US, only for… pic.twitter.com/GZo4apoNHZ — AF Post (@AFpost) April 7, 2026

When you have to say, “it’s not amnesty,” it’s usually amnesty https://t.co/zRhMlnQ9jM — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) April 7, 2026

The Dignity Act is a betrayal.

NO AMNESTY

NOT NOW, NOT EVER!!!

AMERICANS FIRST 🇺🇸🫡 https://t.co/7qGC0MK2lM — Rep. Andy Ogles (@RepOgles) April 7, 2026

Make no mistake about it: The so-called 'Dignity Act' is amnesty.



It gives amnesty to any illegal alien that crossed the border before 2021, any illegal married to a U.S. citizen, and also massively expands visas— including permanent residence for F-1 international students.



It… — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) April 7, 2026

This bill turns Texas blue by the way. Same thing that happened to California back in the day. https://t.co/mL27j8Zmx3 — Brett Bushnell (@thebrett) April 7, 2026

This bill would create a “pathway to legal status” for those who illegally entered the country and successfully evaded deportation before 2021. Illegals would simply have to prove that they have no criminal record (other than, you know, breaking federal law to enter the country illegally) and pay $1,000 to gain legal status. They would then be allowed to remain in the United States for another seven years with legal status.

Of course, after that legal status ends, there are no means to prevent them from simply overstaying. And with the birthright citizenship executive order on life-support, those with newfound legal status would have seven years of impunity to give birth to new American “citizens.” One co-sponsor of the bill even admitted that the pathway to citizenship is coming down the road, and that this bill essentially exists to by illegals time so that they can get to the finish line. But again, these people REALLY want you to believe that this isn't an amnesty.

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Rep. Maria Salazar (R) goes mask off:



The real goal of her "Dignity Act" is to keep the illegals here so that they'll eventually receive citizenship



Primary anyone who votes for this pic.twitter.com/lLCLPSvxkp — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 7, 2026

READ. THE. BILL. BEFORE. YOU. OPEN. YOUR. MOUTH.



Calling the DIGNITY Act “amnesty” isn’t just wrong. It’s a deliberate distortion and it exposes just how little you know about the bill.



This is enforcement first: zero tolerance for criminals, permanent border security, and… https://t.co/mWYBWEbup0 — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 7, 2026

The bill also doubles the per capita rates for countries like Mexico, China, and India for work visas, ensuring that an even greater number of legal immigrants are able to enter the United States.

In essence, the bill is an amnesty is all but name. What’s more is that it ensures that an even greater number of foreign workers are able to flood the American labor market to drive down wages and displace native workers. The bill is a blatant betrayal of the America First agenda.

Charlie Kirk had issued warnings about the bill in July 2025, just months before his assassination. Still, some House Republicans are committed to protecting illegal immigrants over American citizens.

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🚨WARNING — There are a handful of Republicans in Congress pushing the so-called "Dignity Act of 2025" which would shield illegals from deportation if they've been in the US since before 2021.



Here's the trick: We do NOT know when many, or perhaps most, illegals entered the US.… pic.twitter.com/runS7OjYMw — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) July 17, 2025

When in doubt, listen to Charlie.

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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