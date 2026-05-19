You Won't Believe What Graham Platner Admitted to Doing in Porta Potties

Just when you thought the Democrats’ favorite Nazi troll candidate couldn’t get any creepier, more of his past social media posts have come to light.

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner has already garnered more than his share of attention due to his past antics. But now, Fox News Digital has unearthed more of his old Reddit posts in which he admits to some disturbing behavior involving Porta Potties.

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Democratic Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner, who is already facing criticism over past Reddit posts, made graphic sexual comments on his now-deleted account about masturbating in portable toilets and explicit graffiti found in military restrooms. In one March 2017 post on Reddit’s r/Military forum, Platner responded to a discussion about nostalgic military smells by writing: "I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas----er… that blue water smell conditioned me." The archived posts were made under "P-Hustle," a now-deleted Reddit account that Platner previously acknowledged was his. In another post from March 2021 on Reddit’s r/USMC forum, Platner described a crude penis drawing inside a portable toilet while deployed overseas. Responding to a thread dedicated to so-called "GWOT Dick Art," Platner launched into an extended monologue praising the explicit graffiti in unusually vivid terms, calling it "beautiful," "engorged and veiny," and moving "towards its penetrative glory." "Oh s---!!!," Platner wrote. "You’ve got the Hot Rod C--- from Manas!"

Graham Platner boasted “I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas----er… that blue water smell conditioned me.”



Elizabeth Warren: I endorse Graham Platner! https://t.co/VcyU0EfISG pic.twitter.com/D1Xq9Fv3PT — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 19, 2026

Fox News Digital noted that while he has not commented on this latest revelation, he has characterized his controversial comments as jokes that are being taken out of context.

Platner’s social media activity has come under scrutiny after it was revealed that he had made several offensive posts, including anti-gay and anti-black slurs. He wrote a post asking why black people “don’t tip” and suggested that rural white Americans were “racist and stupid.” He has also been accused of minimizing sexual assault.

🇺🇸 U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner’s now-deleted Reddit account revealed posts about masturbating in portable toilets…



"I still have to jerk off every time I sit in a portas----er… that blue water smell conditioned me."



The Democrats running in this cycle are truly a… pic.twitter.com/Xzmf57qKJM — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 19, 2026

The candidate faced criticism after images of his Nazi-themed tattoo came to light. He later apologized, noting that he did not realize the image was related to Nazis. He also apologized for his past social media posts.

Yet, since Maine Gov. Janet Mills dropped out of the race, Platner appears to have locked up the nomination even before the primary race.

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