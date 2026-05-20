Former Congressman Barney Frank Dead at 86

Democrat Barney Frank, the former Massachusetts Congressman who co-authored the sweeping Dodd-Frank Act after the 2008 financial crisis, has died. He was 86 years old. Frank entered hospice care earlier this year for heart failure.

Advertisement

Barney Frank, one of the first openly gay members of Congress and a liberal icon who regulated a "too big" financial industry, dies at 86. https://t.co/JO1UpI6w3j — CNN (@CNN) May 20, 2026

Here's more:

Barney Frank, the barrier-breaking former Congressman who helped draft reforms that sought to rein in an unruly financial industry in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, has died. He was 86. His sister Doris Breay confirmed his death to CNN, saying, “he was a wonderful brother. I was lucky to be his sister. I will miss him.” ... The former congressman built a reputation on Capitol Hill for being an outspoken progressive stalwart. He was also the first member of Congress to voluntarily come out as gay. Frank’s decision to publicly disclose his sexuality in 1987 made him the most prominent gay man in Washington during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

Democrats hailed Frank as a trailblazer for being one of the first openly gay members of Congress.

Frank was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, in 1940 to Elise and Samuel Frank. He had three siblings. His grandparents emigrated from Poland and Russia. He graduated from Bayonne High School and attended Harvard College and Harvard Law School. He worked as a political aide before being elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 1972.

Seeing coverage of Congress as a young man in Indiana, I remember watching Barney Frank run circles around bad-faith arguments with his formidable intellect and unique political style.



Years later, I’m not sure I would have had the chance to serve if Barney Frank hadn’t… — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) May 20, 2026

"Years later, I’m not sure I would have had the chance to serve if Barney Frank hadn’t demonstrated that courage, commitment, and skill can matter more than others’ imagination about what voters are 'ready' for," Buttigieg wrote. "He will be missed, and remembered, for generations."

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1980.

Barney Frank was an historic figure in a lot of ways, but I will primarily remember him for this very funny string of insults he lobbed at one of his own constituents https://t.co/Cm2mOQwZVi pic.twitter.com/n2rZr00NCz — Matt Rice (@matt____rice) May 20, 2026

Frank came out in 1987, making him one of the first openly gay members of Congress.

As someone who covered the passage of Dodd-Frank, this is very sad news. Barney Frank was always a fun member of Congress to interview. His wit and humor was always present, but he could also really get into the legal weeds when necessary.https://t.co/JhG65Qnw09 — Sarah N. Lynch (@SarahNLynch) May 20, 2026

Advertisement

From 2003 until retirement, Frank was the leading Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee. He opted not to see reelection in 2012 and was succeeded by Joe Kennedy III.

You would call Barney Frank’s office & they would just put you on the phone with him. “Hold on for Barney.”



No one else did this, it was extraordinary in the pre-cell phone days.



Then he’d yell at you, curse, lie, butter you up, spin you, tell you the truth. He was unique — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) May 20, 2026

Following the 2008 financial crisis, Frank co-authored the Dodd-Frank Act, a sweeping response that sought to promote 'financial stability' and end 'too big to fail' financial institutions.

I’m saddened by the passing of my former colleague, Barney Frank, whose wit, intellect, and larger-than-life presence left a lasting mark on Washington. Congress could use more people like Barney Frank: public servants who speak their minds, fight for what they believe in, and… — Rep. Henry Cuellar (@RepCuellar) May 20, 2026

Frank was on CNN with Jake Tapper on May 3, and looked ill and unwell.

CNN brought on Barney Frank this morning and suffice it say he's in pretty tough shape pic.twitter.com/ZOTbPheUNv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 3, 2026

Advertisement

Frank entered hospice for heart failure on April 28.

Barney Frank, R.I.P. His politics weren't my politics, but when I attended congressional hearings back in the day, he impressed me as perhaps the smartest and best prepared panelist I ever saw in action. — John J. Miller (@heymiller) May 20, 2026

For nearly 3 years, Barney Frank and I would join @RitaCosby on Newsmax every Saturday morning for a friendly debate.



Barney was always respectful toward me and surprisingly, he and I agreed on a handful of things.



Rest in peace, Barney. https://t.co/7trNcfDf8d — Brianna Lyman (@briannalyman2) May 20, 2026

Frank is survived by his spouse, Jim Ready, whom he married in 2012.