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Tipsheet

Former Congressman Barney Frank Dead at 86

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 20, 2026 10:35 AM
Former Congressman Barney Frank Dead at 86
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democrat Barney Frank, the former Massachusetts Congressman who co-authored the sweeping Dodd-Frank Act after the 2008 financial crisis, has died. He was 86 years old. Frank entered hospice care earlier this year for heart failure.

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Barney Frank, the barrier-breaking former Congressman who helped draft reforms that sought to rein in an unruly financial industry in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, has died. He was 86.

His sister Doris Breay confirmed his death to CNN, saying, “he was a wonderful brother. I was lucky to be his sister. I will miss him.”

...

The former congressman built a reputation on Capitol Hill for being an outspoken progressive stalwart. He was also the first member of Congress to voluntarily come out as gay. Frank’s decision to publicly disclose his sexuality in 1987 made him the most prominent gay man in Washington during the height of the AIDS epidemic.

Democrats hailed Frank as a trailblazer for being one of the first openly gay members of Congress.

Frank was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, in 1940 to Elise and Samuel Frank. He had three siblings. His grandparents emigrated from Poland and Russia. He graduated from Bayonne High School and attended Harvard College and Harvard Law School. He worked as a political aide before being elected to the Massachusetts House of Representatives in 1972.

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"Years later, I’m not sure I would have had the chance to serve if Barney Frank hadn’t demonstrated that courage, commitment, and skill can matter more than others’ imagination about what voters are 'ready' for," Buttigieg wrote. "He will be missed, and remembered, for generations."

He was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1980.

Frank came out in 1987, making him one of the first openly gay members of Congress.

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From 2003 until retirement, Frank was the leading Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee. He opted not to see reelection in 2012 and was succeeded by Joe Kennedy III.

Following the 2008 financial crisis, Frank co-authored the Dodd-Frank Act, a sweeping response that sought to promote 'financial stability' and end 'too big to fail' financial institutions.

Frank was on CNN with Jake Tapper on May 3, and looked ill and unwell.

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Frank entered hospice for heart failure on April 28.

Frank is survived by his spouse, Jim Ready, whom he married in 2012.

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