CA Homeowners Are Being Asked to Search Their Properties for Hidden Cameras. The Reason Why Is Disturbing

Homeowners in Southern California are being asked to search their properties for hidden cameras, with police saying the devices may have been planted by a South American illegal alien theft ring. This isn't the first time South American illegal alien theft rings have struck. Last year, they hit homes in and around Mequon, a wealthy suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

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🚨 WTF?! Police are now calling for homeowners in Southern California to diligently search their own property and bushes for HIDDEN CAMERAS planted by illegal alien theft rings from South America



Newsom has made it a sanctuary, betraying his own people! pic.twitter.com/lR1LUnLJrh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 17, 2026

Police are telling homeowners to search trees, bushes, and gardens.

"High tech big time," said reporter Ed Laskos. "The neighborhood is reeling after the police found not one, but two of these cameras hidden deep in the bushes after a home break-in here just a couple of days ago."

One of the cameras was targeting the home, and another was focused on the reported escape route. The thieves also used a jammer to block WiFi so security cameras on houses wouldn't catch them in the act.

This is a thing already in Massachusetts,has been for a couple of years now. Organized burglary rings of South Am. Illegals using cameras to stake out people

Made the news when people were finding the cameras after the fact, but once the illegals got pinched the news dropped it. — Juanito Bandito (@bandito_juanito) May 17, 2026

Of course. We can't have illegal aliens look bad.

That’s incredible. Look what happens because of sanctuary cities and states. "illegal alien theft rings from South America" planting hidden cameras so they can come and rob you. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) May 17, 2026

And Democrats are on the side of the illegal alien thieves.

This is what happens when you allow these people to come into our country and break the law so you can get their votes https://t.co/ZC4Hh51Uhs — Caitlyn Phil (@lilcheckout) May 17, 2026

The destruction of the nation is the point.

🚨Police urging homeowners across Southern California to search around their yards and in the bushes for hidden cameras placed there by illegal alien South American Burglary Rings.



This is what life is like when you live under @GavinNewsom’s sanctuary state laws. pic.twitter.com/9dGmQSKLLP — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) May 17, 2026

And Gavin Newsom wants to bring those laws to D.C. and the nation.

I listen to a show on SuriusXM and it is hosted by a reality show star and he has other Hollywood guests on. Several have spoken up about feeling unsafe and how a lot of their friends have had their homes broken into and the police don’t show up for up to an hour after the call. — MaryLouWestin (@LouWestin) May 17, 2026

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This writer had her apartment broken into and her car stolen several years ago. It took the police four hours to show up. The suspects were never caught.

This man cannot ever get cheated into being POTUS https://t.co/h5qIPElyGo — daveinthedesert (@AZ2ADave) May 17, 2026

Gavin Newsom cannot become president.

Remember this come election time … keep @GavinNewsom out of the White House. https://t.co/bFFKfUonG6 — Rachel Ruth Negrete (@ruthless22777) May 18, 2026

Keep him far, far away from the White House.

We do not have to live like this. We can secure our borders, deport illegal aliens, and put criminals behind bars. That's all it takes to end this insanity.