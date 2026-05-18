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Tipsheet

CA Homeowners Are Being Asked to Search Their Properties for Hidden Cameras. The Reason Why Is Disturbing

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 18, 2026 10:00 AM
CA Homeowners Are Being Asked to Search Their Properties for Hidden Cameras. The Reason Why Is Disturbing
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Homeowners in Southern California are being asked to search their properties for hidden cameras, with police saying the devices may have been planted by a South American illegal alien theft ring. This isn't the first time South American illegal alien theft rings have struck. Last year, they hit homes in and around Mequon, a wealthy suburb of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

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Police are telling homeowners to search trees, bushes, and gardens.

"High tech big time," said reporter Ed Laskos. "The neighborhood is reeling after the police found not one, but two of these cameras hidden deep in the bushes after a home break-in here just a couple of days ago."

One of the cameras was targeting the home, and another was focused on the reported escape route. The thieves also used a jammer to block WiFi so security cameras on houses wouldn't catch them in the act.

Of course. We can't have illegal aliens look bad.

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CALIFORNIA GAVIN NEWSOM ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION SANCTUARY CITIES

And Democrats are on the side of the illegal alien thieves.

The destruction of the nation is the point.

And Gavin Newsom wants to bring those laws to D.C. and the nation.

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This writer had her apartment broken into and her car stolen several years ago. It took the police four hours to show up. The suspects were never caught.

Gavin Newsom cannot become president.

Keep him far, far away from the White House.

We do not have to live like this. We can secure our borders, deport illegal aliens, and put criminals behind bars. That's all it takes to end this insanity.

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