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Check Out Why This Guy Says He'd Vote for Gavin Newsom in 2028

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | March 25, 2026 2:30 PM
Check Out Why This Guy Says He'd Vote for Gavin Newsom in 2028
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Gavin Newsom's track record as San Francisco's Mayor and California's governor is enough proof that the man cannot be elected President of the United States, ever. But the more hits Newsom takes, the better, and this right here is a ready-made campaign ad for whoever Newsom's opponents are.

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Journalist Nick Shirley asked some Californians if they'd vote for Newsom in 2028, and this guy says yes. And the reason why will probably not shock you.

"I'd vote for him because he got me released ... from a life sentence," the man says.

"Really?" Shirley replies. 

"He didn't hold me back, he signed off saying I'm fit for society to, yes, I would vote for Gavin Newsom," the man continued.

"What were you locked up for?" Shirley asks.

"I was locked up for murder, carjacking, and robbery," the man admits.

There you have it, folks. Democrats turn violent criminals loose in the hopes that they'll get votes in return.

The Democrats are the party of illegal immigrants and criminals. Not Americans.

In California, they can. In 2020, the state passed Proposition 17, which restored voting rights to felons who are out of prison, whether on probation or parole.

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2028 ELECTIONS CALIFORNIA CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY GAVIN NEWSOM

We're sure they are. This guy is free, and their loved one is dead.

Doesn't seem like justice to us.

This is the Democratic Party's constituency: criminals. Not law-abiding citizens. We're only useful for our tax dollars.

This is who Gavin Newsom is.

Between the fiscal mess, the woke insanity, and the soft-on-crime policies, Newsom cannot be elevated to higher office. 

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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