Check Out Why This Guy Says He'd Vote for Gavin Newsom in 2028

Gavin Newsom's track record as San Francisco's Mayor and California's governor is enough proof that the man cannot be elected President of the United States, ever. But the more hits Newsom takes, the better, and this right here is a ready-made campaign ad for whoever Newsom's opponents are.

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Journalist Nick Shirley asked some Californians if they'd vote for Newsom in 2028, and this guy says yes. And the reason why will probably not shock you.

Nick Shirley “Would you guys vote for Gavin Newsom in 2028?”



California resident “I’d vote for him because he got me released, coming home from a life sentence — He signed off saying I’m fit for society”



“What were you locked up for?



“Murder, carjacking and robbery”



Holy s*** pic.twitter.com/GLWh7tfQH9 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 25, 2026

"I'd vote for him because he got me released ... from a life sentence," the man says.

"Really?" Shirley replies.

"He didn't hold me back, he signed off saying I'm fit for society to, yes, I would vote for Gavin Newsom," the man continued.

"What were you locked up for?" Shirley asks.

"I was locked up for murder, carjacking, and robbery," the man admits.

There you have it, folks. Democrats turn violent criminals loose in the hopes that they'll get votes in return.

So yeah, not a mystery why Democrats support jailbreak and illegal immigration. This is part of their base. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 25, 2026

The Democrats are the party of illegal immigrants and criminals. Not Americans.

I thought convicted felons can’t vote? — A proud JFK Democrat (@AJFKDemocrat) March 25, 2026

In California, they can. In 2020, the state passed Proposition 17, which restored voting rights to felons who are out of prison, whether on probation or parole.

I mean... another campaign ad against Newsom. This might be the best yet. The victim's family must be thrilled. https://t.co/Mdg5BkXQdl — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) March 25, 2026

We're sure they are. This guy is free, and their loved one is dead.

Doesn't seem like justice to us.

Jazz hands over there letting people out of murder, carjacking, and robbery. He is obviously feeding him too. https://t.co/unDLvKg4mx — Cielo 🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@CieloBonit) March 25, 2026

This is the Democratic Party's constituency: criminals. Not law-abiding citizens. We're only useful for our tax dollars.

🚨 HOLY CRAP. Man who was locked up for m*rder announces his support for Gavin Newsom 2028 because Gavin FREED him



NICK SHIRLEY: Would you vote Newsom 2028?



MAN: I'd vote for him, he got me released from a life sentence, saying I'm fit for society!



SHIRLEY: What were you… pic.twitter.com/gVvEi2nSgS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 25, 2026

This is who Gavin Newsom is.

Between the fiscal mess, the woke insanity, and the soft-on-crime policies, Newsom cannot be elevated to higher office.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Gavin Newsom.

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