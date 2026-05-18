Italian Officials Are Now Saying Yesterday's Car Attack Wasn't Terrorism, but This Instead

On Saturday, a man named Salim El Koudri rammed a vehicle into several pedestrians in Modena, Italy. He injured several of them and reportedly tried to stab a bystander who tried to intervene. This follows the pattern of Islamic vehicle attacks that have taken place in Europe and America, including the New Year's Day attack in New Orleans.

Advertisement

Despite this, Italian officials are now dismissing terrorism as a motive and are instead saying that Koudri was mentally ill.

The Italian authorities have announced that yesterday’s car-ramming attack in Modena by Salim El Koudri was not a case of terrorism but due to “mental health issues”



🇮🇹🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/G4yardYJSn — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 17, 2026

Here's more:

Italy's Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said the 31-year-old man who drove into a crowd in Modena on Saturday was not suspected of a terrorist act and was dealing with mental issues. Investigators have ruled out that terrorism was at play after a man drove a car into [a] crowd in the Italian city of Modena on Saturday, injuring eight people. The driver, a 31-year-old Italian man of Moroccan heritage, hit several people before crashing into a shop window, colliding head-on with a woman. Four people were in critical condition following the incident, authorities said. The driver, an economics graduate born in 1995 who was not known to the police, went through a spell of "psychological disturbance" in 2022, city prefect Fabrizia Triolo said at a news conference on Saturday. "He was under treatment in our mental health centres in 2022 because he had problems with schizoid illness, after which he disappeared from the radar and unfortunately reappeared in this form today in a dramatic and unfortunate way," said the mayor of Modena, Massimo Mezzetti.

Ah, so they knew the man had mental health issues years ago and still let him roam free on the streets of Modena.

Are…are they calling Islam a mental illness? 👀 — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) May 17, 2026

Sure seems that way. And they're letting the inmates run the asylum.

Is the mental illness diagnosed as Islam? — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) May 17, 2026

Yes.

Interesting that the offender didn't kill his family or Imam due to his mental health issues... — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) May 17, 2026

Very interesting.

If someone went to Morocco and drove a car into a crowd of people, they would be publicly hanged in the town square.



In Europe, a terrorist like that gets protected and handed papers on account of ‘mental illness.’



The world is upside down. https://t.co/VEnM0hvXb5 — Dr. Maalouf ‏ (@realMaalouf) May 17, 2026

And he'll likely not go to prison for this. They'll 'treat' him, release him, and he'll try to kill again.

Only white straight males will face any justice apparently…….. https://t.co/74xTGVH6LN — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 17, 2026

That's 'justice' to the Left these days.

“Mental health issues” doesn’t help the open-borders crowd.



Mental health issues vary. This man is Moroccan, and 2nd-gen Moroccan immigrants in the Netherlands, for example, are 5.8× more likely to develop schizophrenia than native Dutch. Why would it be different in Italy? https://t.co/7OmxGD9nmh pic.twitter.com/23i7UuDnmc — Smirkley (@Smirkley) May 17, 2026

Advertisement

Do they think we're supposed to feel sympathy? If they're mentally ill and prone to violence, they should be locked up or deported.

It’s amazing the amount of “mental health issues” that folk who carry out terror attacks suffer from. https://t.co/0zydBfcbUZ — Craig Houston (@CraigHouston_) May 17, 2026

We're sure it's just a coincidence.

This does nothing to address the concerns about Islamic terrorism, and all it does is stigmatize all mentally ill people as violent. By refusing to label Islamic terror attacks as Islamic terror attacks, the Left undermines its own argument and causes.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.