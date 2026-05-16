Driver Rams Pedestrians in Modena, Italy; Eight Injured in Suspected Terror Attack

An apparent terror attack in Modena, Italy, has left eight people injured after a man rammed a vehicle into several pedestrians on Saturday.

The suspected attacker, identified as Salim El Koudri, allegedly stabbed someone who tried to intervene. The suspect was stopped by Luca Signorelli, according to multiple reports on social media.

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The attacker was arrested.

Modena, Italy (May 16) — A suspect named Salim El Koudri has been arrested over a car ramming attack in Modena, Italy. Eight people have been injured, four seriously. One victim had both her legs crushed. pic.twitter.com/o7YHeX4J2Z — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 16, 2026





Quanto accaduto oggi a Modena, dove un uomo ha investito diversi pedoni e poi avrebbe accoltellato un passante, è gravissimo.

Esprimo la mia vicinanza alle persone ferite e alle loro famiglie. Rivolgo anche un ringraziamento ai cittadini che con coraggio sono intervenuti per… — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 16, 2026





Modena, Italy: A speeding car mowed down pedestrians on Via Emilia in Largo Porta Bologna, injuring at least seven, three seriously, before crashing into a shop; the Moroccan‑origin driver fled, stabbing a passerby who stopped him, and is now in police custody. pic.twitter.com/Xrq6oiAzHN — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) May 16, 2026

Man drives car into pedestrians in Italy before trying to stab them https://t.co/WHK6vPwzfm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) May 16, 2026

Sono profondamente colpita dal grave episodio avvenuto oggi a Modena. Esprimo la mia vicinanza ai feriti, alcuni di loro in gravi condizioni.



Ringrazio le forze dell’ordine intervenute con tempestività e coraggio. — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) May 16, 2026





Modena, Italy: 31-year-old economics graduate Salim El Koudri drove car into six pedestrians, then fled and stabbed the passerby who stopped him; 7 injured as the prime minister calls, suspect under questioning. https://t.co/VRmqu0gGBn pic.twitter.com/cpoTYj0FSh — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) May 16, 2026

This looks like a terrorist attack in Modena, Italy.



Viewer discretion is advised if you don’t want to see graphic footage, but we cannot keep sugar coating these kinds of attacks.



This is happening far too often across Europe. https://t.co/Tps6fFQsTt — Ben Graham (@BenGrahamUK) May 16, 2026





Modena, Italy – Luca Signorelli subdued 31‑year‑old Salim El Koudri after El Koudri drove his car into several pedestrians on the sidewalk and then stabbed others after exiting the vehicle; footage of the suspect To be Verified. pic.twitter.com/o3MPgiDBaX — GeoTechWar (@geotechwar) May 16, 2026

ITALY TODAY



A suspect identified as Salim El Koudri has been arrested following a car-ramming attack in Modena, Italy. Eight people were injured, including four in serious condition; one victim reportedly had both legs crushed. pic.twitter.com/bgrZtitcSa — Russian Market (@runews) May 16, 2026

Terror attack in Modena, Italy.



31 years old North African Salim El Koudri was driving in a zigzag pattern at extremely high speed.



He had previously undergone psychiatric treatment.



The man who tried to stop him was brutally stabbed, and more than eight people were struck.… pic.twitter.com/tBYYA3FhVT — Maila Maria Rosa (@MailaMariaRosaa) May 16, 2026

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Local man, Luca Signorelli, heroically tracked down the jihadist, Salim El Koudri (31), who attacked innocent Italian citizens on the street today in Modena Italy with a vehicle ramming attack.



I feel like Beretta should gift Luca a gold M9 for the next time the local populace… https://t.co/qaDHpjlhjp pic.twitter.com/PFRmHFJsGg — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) May 16, 2026

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