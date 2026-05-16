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Driver Rams Pedestrians in Modena, Italy; Eight Injured in Suspected Terror Attack

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 16, 2026 7:00 PM
Driver Rams Pedestrians in Modena, Italy; Eight Injured in Suspected Terror Attack
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

An apparent terror attack in Modena, Italy, has left eight people injured after a man rammed a vehicle into several pedestrians on Saturday. 

The suspected attacker, identified as Salim El Koudri, allegedly stabbed someone who tried to intervene. The suspect was stopped by Luca Signorelli, according to multiple reports on social media. 

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The attacker was arrested. 



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ANDY NGO CRIME DOMESTIC TERRORISM ITALY TERRORISM



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