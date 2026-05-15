Variety Gets Wrecked for Attacking Critics of the 'Diverse' Cast of Nolan's Odyssey

Not too long ago, the Left was pulling its hair out over Hollywood casting. They argued that movies, TV shows, and even voice-over gigs had to have casting that was not only diverse but also reflected the characters, too. That is, if a character is gay or trans in the show or movie, the actor had to be gay or trans. A straight actor was no longer acceptable in those roles. In the same vein, only Black voice actors could voice Black characters, etc.

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Hollywood also instituted DEI rules for awards, meaning they didn't care about rewarding creativity, solid filmmaking, or excellent performances anymore. Instead, you would only get awards if your project checked all the right boxes. It's part of why Hollywood has been hemorrhaging cash at the box office and audiences are skipping the movie theatre.

Director Christopher Nolan, who most recently won the Oscar for 'Oppenheimer,' is releasing an adaptation of Homer's 'The Odyssey' in July. The film has been a focus of controversy because Nolan is using a translation by British-American classicist Emily Wilson, which uses "contemporary language that strips away archaic, patriarchal interpretations of the original text." In short, a feminist-lens retelling of a man's epic journey.

That's strike one.

The casting is another problem, the revelation that Lupita Nyong'o would be playing Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra. Helen of Troy, a Greek woman described as having white skin and blonde hair. Suddenly, it seems, representation no longer matters.

But it's not the fault of the woke casting directors or Hollywood executives that the film is getting backlash. No, that blame lies with the audience for wanting a fair and accurate adaptation.

From the team that brought you “Why is Snow White Latina?,” “Why are there Black people in ‘The Rings of Power’?,” and “Star Wars has gone woke” comes the latest online onslaught against the diverse cast of “The Odyssey.”



These culture warriors have been led to battle by their… pic.twitter.com/5yOXPctmik — Variety (@Variety) May 13, 2026

The Left always does this. They will demand diverse casting, then — when people complain — ask "Why does this matter so much to you? It's no big deal!"

If it's no big deal, then it should have been no big deal to cast a white actress as Snow White, omit Black Hobbits from 'The Rings of Power', and not ruin Star Wars. Yet they did it. They very quickly moved away from demands that casting reflect the characters.

They also pulled this stunt with the upcoming HBO 'Harry Potter' series, casting Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

What Variety also failed to mention is this: all those projects lost money and viewership. So perhaps that wasn't the best example.

Snow White - Failed

Rings of Power - Failed

Star Wars - Failed



What point do you think you’re making here? — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) May 14, 2026

Not the one they'd hoped.

Casting a non-conventionally attractive black actress as Helen of Troy is absolutely a deliberate social message



You're not going to be able to gaslight the public into not noticing or pretending they can't see what's in plain sight



Pathetic propaganda slop — Zack (@Asmongold) May 14, 2026

That's exactly what this is.

By the way, all of those films you mentioned are HORRIBLE STORYTELLING.



Maybe you might want to listen to critics who care about ART and STORYTELLING instead of your Woke DEI agenda for a change?



No. Persist in your stupidity. It's fine. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) May 14, 2026

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They don't care about the storytelling anymore. The message is the point.

When these excuses come out early, Hollywood knows it has another complete flop on its hands. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 14, 2026

And it's a self-inflicted flop. This writer was excited for 'The Odyssey' but she refuses to see it now that it's been so horribly cast and politicized.

look at all that diversity pic.twitter.com/FyAVYJjDRe — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) May 14, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

Of course, the creatives behind 'Black Panther' should absolutely be able to cast and produce the film in the way they see fit. But that rule should apply to all movies, all screenwriters, and all directors.

It's the hypocrisy and double standard that are the problem.

Snow White flopped, Rings of Power is the most expensive flop in TV/Streaming herstory, and Disney Star Wars is dead.



Go TEAM! https://t.co/2v1zjw05UC — Nerdrotic (@Nerdrotics) May 13, 2026

They're doing great!

Once we get this, we’ll call it even https://t.co/SHLhKlhsxX pic.twitter.com/HCNE5VDd0f — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) May 14, 2026

It's only fair.

Snow White absolutely bombed so it wasn’t just a handful of online right wing people who hated it.



Rings Of Power has some of the worst streaming numbers and is one of the most expensive streaming shows ever made.



Star Wars was a bulletproof IP that now hasn’t put out a movie… https://t.co/lQuCzO6Jbm — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 14, 2026

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It's not just a handful of online people, although they're easy targets on which Hollywood can deflect the blame for its failings. Audiences don't want these films because they are not good stories. They're thinly-veiled political messages wearing beloved IPs as a skin suit.

Hollywood says they're retooling these IPs for "modern audiences," but those modern audiences do not exist. They instead insult the fan bases and actual audiences to appease a handful of perpetually online woke Leftists who wouldn't see 'Snow White' or 'The Odyssey' if you paid them to do so.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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