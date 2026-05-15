Variety Gets Wrecked for Attacking Critics of the 'Diverse' Cast of Nolan's Odyssey

Gavin Newsom’s Former Chief of Staff Cops to Massive Fraud, Tax Scam, and Lies to the Feds
Gavin Newsom’s Former Chief of Staff Cops to Massive Fraud, Tax Scam, and...
Chinese President Makes Huge Promise to Trump
Chinese President Makes Huge Promise to Trump
VIP
If Democrats Care About 'Black Representation,' Why Are They Silent About Frederica Wilson?
If Democrats Care About 'Black Representation,' Why Are They Silent About Frederica Wilson...
Democrats Khanna and Tlaib Sponsor Resolution That Backs Global Anti-Israel 'Nakba 78' Protests
Democrats Khanna and Tlaib Sponsor Resolution That Backs Global Anti-Israel 'Nakba 78' Pro...
America Has a Serious Literacy Problem on Its Hands
America Has a Serious Literacy Problem on Its Hands
President Trump Bids Farewell to China
President Trump Bids Farewell to China
The NYPD Is Investigating Another Antisemitic Incident at NYU
The NYPD Is Investigating Another Antisemitic Incident at NYU
'See You in Court:' DOJ Sues Virginia Over Assault Weapons Ban
'See You in Court:' DOJ Sues Virginia Over Assault Weapons Ban
Leftists Fall for Mamdani's NYC Budget Deficit Lies
Leftists Fall for Mamdani's NYC Budget Deficit Lies
Why It’s Time to Disown Tucker and Megyn
Why It’s Time to Disown Tucker and Megyn
Judge Sues Illinois Supreme Court for Unconstitutional Dismissal, Violation of Free Speech, Due Process
Judge Sues Illinois Supreme Court for Unconstitutional Dismissal, Violation of Free Speech...
Nithya Raman Wants to Ban What? See Her Latest Proposed Fire Prevention Policy
Nithya Raman Wants to Ban What? See Her Latest Proposed Fire Prevention Policy
Chaos in Beijing: Secret Service, American Reporters Clash With Chinese Security During Trump–Xi Summit
Chaos in Beijing: Secret Service, American Reporters Clash With Chinese Security During Tr...
The Biden Administration Is to Blame for Spirit’s Demise
The Biden Administration Is to Blame for Spirit’s Demise
Tipsheet

Variety Gets Wrecked for Attacking Critics of the 'Diverse' Cast of Nolan's Odyssey

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 15, 2026 10:30 AM
Variety Gets Wrecked for Attacking Critics of the 'Diverse' Cast of Nolan's Odyssey
Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP

Not too long ago, the Left was pulling its hair out over Hollywood casting. They argued that movies, TV shows, and even voice-over gigs had to have casting that was not only diverse but also reflected the characters, too. That is, if a character is gay or trans in the show or movie, the actor had to be gay or trans. A straight actor was no longer acceptable in those roles. In the same vein, only Black voice actors could voice Black characters, etc.

Advertisement

Hollywood also instituted DEI rules for awards, meaning they didn't care about rewarding creativity, solid filmmaking, or excellent performances anymore. Instead, you would only get awards if your project checked all the right boxes. It's part of why Hollywood has been hemorrhaging cash at the box office and audiences are skipping the movie theatre.

Director Christopher Nolan, who most recently won the Oscar for 'Oppenheimer,' is releasing an adaptation of Homer's 'The Odyssey' in July. The film has been a focus of controversy because Nolan is using a translation by British-American classicist Emily Wilson, which uses "contemporary language that strips away archaic, patriarchal interpretations of the original text." In short, a feminist-lens retelling of a man's epic journey.

That's strike one.

The casting is another problem, the revelation that Lupita Nyong'o would be playing Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra. Helen of Troy, a Greek woman described as having white skin and blonde hair. Suddenly, it seems, representation no longer matters.

But it's not the fault of the woke casting directors or Hollywood executives that the film is getting backlash. No, that blame lies with the audience for wanting a fair and accurate adaptation.

Recommended

Why It’s Time to Disown Tucker and Megyn Kevin McCullough
Advertisement

Related:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD MOVIES WOKE DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

The Left always does this. They will demand diverse casting, then — when people complain — ask "Why does this matter so much to you? It's no big deal!"

If it's no big deal, then it should have been no big deal to cast a white actress as Snow White, omit Black Hobbits from 'The Rings of Power', and not ruin Star Wars. Yet they did it. They very quickly moved away from demands that casting reflect the characters.

They also pulled this stunt with the upcoming HBO 'Harry Potter' series, casting Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape.

What Variety also failed to mention is this: all those projects lost money and viewership. So perhaps that wasn't the best example.

Not the one they'd hoped.

That's exactly what this is.

Advertisement

They don't care about the storytelling anymore. The message is the point.

And it's a self-inflicted flop. This writer was excited for 'The Odyssey' but she refuses to see it now that it's been so horribly cast and politicized.

That's (D)ifferent.

Of course, the creatives behind 'Black Panther' should absolutely be able to cast and produce the film in the way they see fit. But that rule should apply to all movies, all screenwriters, and all directors.

It's the hypocrisy and double standard that are the problem.

They're doing great!

It's only fair.

Advertisement

It's not just a handful of online people, although they're easy targets on which Hollywood can deflect the blame for its failings. Audiences don't want these films because they are not good stories. They're thinly-veiled political messages wearing beloved IPs as a skin suit. 

Hollywood says they're retooling these IPs for "modern audiences," but those modern audiences do not exist. They instead insult the fan bases and actual audiences to appease a handful of perpetually online woke Leftists who wouldn't see 'Snow White' or 'The Odyssey' if you paid them to do so.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

Help us continue to report the truth about what 77 million patriots voted for by joining Townhall VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why It’s Time to Disown Tucker and Megyn Kevin McCullough
Nithya Raman Wants to Ban What? See Her Latest Proposed Fire Prevention Policy Dmitri Bolt
Chinese President Makes Huge Promise to Trump Jeff Charles
What If Dems Are Shut Out of the CA Gov Race? Newsom Says There's a 'Break-the-Glass' Contingency Plan Matt Vespa
The Four Horsemen of the New Antisemitism Victor Davis Hanson
America Has a Serious Literacy Problem on Its Hands Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why It’s Time to Disown Tucker and Megyn Kevin McCullough
Advertisement