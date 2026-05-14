Graham Platner Called a Maine Police Chief 'Trash' Over BLM Stance

We've known for months now that Graham Platner, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate in Maine, doesn't like police. Back in October, we reported on his now-deleted social media posts in which he said all police are bastards.

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"Bastards. Cops are bastards. All of them, in fact," Platner wrote at the time. With a Senate campaign in his future, however, Platner tried walking those comments back, telling CNN, "I can honestly say that that is me just being an a**hole on the Internet. I have an immense amount of friends who are police officers. They’re not all bastards because they’re literally buddies of mine."

But we've got yet another example of Platner smearing law enforcement. This time, he attacked Ellsworth police chief Glenn Moshier for not bending the knee to BLM during the George Floyd riots in 2020.

🚨NEW: Communist Graham Platner called a Maine police chief "thin blue line trash" for not kneeling at a BLM protest.



Platner has also said that all cops are "bast*rds" and "authoritarian bullies" pic.twitter.com/STZdJwirI2 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) May 11, 2026

Here's more:

Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner (D.) called a small-town Maine police chief "trash" for refusing to take a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters, and referred to other police officers as "authoritarian bullies" in deleted Internet posts. In a Reddit post, Platner lambasted the chief of police in Ellsworth for declining to kneel at a June 2, 2020, protest in the city over the death of George Floyd. According to Platner, who lives near Ellsworth, the chief told the crowd of around 200 protesters that officers were "not allowed to display opinion" by kneeling. "Naturally, this pissed people off. Hell, it pissed ME off," Platner wrote. "Literally the simplest possible gesture to appease the crowd, you don't even have to say anything. Take a knee for 10 seconds, the crowd would have cheered and clapped and felt like they were part of the same community as the cops," added Platner. "But no. Just tight lipped thin blue line trash."

Here's the post, too.

EXCLUSIVE:



Left-wing Senate candidate Graham Platner called a small-town Maine police chief “trash” for his refusal to take a knee in solidarity with Black Lives Matter protesters and referred to other cops as “authoritarian bullies,” @ChuckRossDC reports. pic.twitter.com/noeOHG8JJK — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 12, 2026

The Washington Free Beacon also said Platner wasn't accurate when describing the protests, which were peaceful. Chief Moshier even thanked the organizers for "their calm restraint in these trying times."

Platner’s account contrasts with that of local media reports, which described the modest protest as peaceful.



The police chief in question, Glenn Moshier, was quoted in the Ellsworth American thanking the organizers and participants “for their calm restraint in these trying… — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) May 12, 2026

Platner, who had a Nazi tattoo, also attacked police who adopt the "Punisher" logo as "cowards."

Graham Platner called a Maine cop “trash” for refusing to kneel at a BLM protest.



He also said cops and vets who adopt the “Punisher” logo are “cowards.” (Platner has a skull-and-crossbones Nazi tattoo) https://t.co/kOj9Yg1F0H — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 12, 2026

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Maine voters should be aware of Platner's troubling past, which goes far beyond his Nazi tattoos. They deserve a Senator who will protect and respect law enforcement, not demonize female rape victims, and one who doesn't despise White and rural voters.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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