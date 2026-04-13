Graham Platner Has a New Explanation for His Nazi Tattoo. It's a Doozy.

Maine’s Graham Platner is no longer hiding anything, it seems. The oyster farmer, whom Democrats see as their answer to the neo-populist wave that the GOP has brought to victory, carries significant baggage. He has Nazi tattoos, trained with an Antifa-like militia, had some very problematic posts on Reddit, and lied about DC consultants directing his campaign — though that’s the least of it. The tattoo remains a topic of discussion because elected members to Congress just don't have Nazi tattoos.

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Platner apologized for it, then had it cleaned up, then took back the apology, and now claims his military service essentially made him a Nazi.

SICK!



Maine Democrat Senate Candidate Graham Platner continues to defend things like his Nazi tattoo and posts where he says women should "act like an adult" to avoid rape.



CBS: Is there anything you’ve done or said that you regret?



PLATNER: “We have a crude sense of humor.” pic.twitter.com/PMDVf3PGyg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 10, 2026

New, even worse explanation just dropped. Holy hell. https://t.co/dECvQn2E10 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 11, 2026

OUT: I'm not a Nazi



IN: The military made me a Nazi https://t.co/eaD0u0mTIr — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 11, 2026

When I left the military, I came out of a hyper-masculine, hyper-violent place. I did four tours in the infantry. We have a crude sense of humor in the infantry. We certainly have a, I would say, narrow view of a lot of topics, and that colored my opinions and my beliefs.

Platner’s camp is already looking to the general, as his opponent, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills, doesn’t appear to be gaining in the polls. Still, in DC, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) isn’t sold on Platner, reportedly thinking he’s unelectable, which has caused heartburn in the Mills camp and frustration all-around over how this crucial race for Democrats is unfolding (via WaPo):

Mills has lagged behind her upstart liberal rival, Graham Platner, 41, in the polls since Schumer urged her to enter the race last fall. As Platner surged, Mills launched a raft of negative ads against him last month that were widely seen as her best shot at regaining a foothold in the race. But the ads — which resurfaced Platner’s deleted Reddit comments that were dismissive of sexual assault — have not appeared to help her in recent polls, which still show her lagging far behind Platner. That leaves Schumer and Democratic groups facing a key decision: Will they aid Mills as she tries to tear down Platner ahead of the June primary, or leave her to make her case on her own, given that his lead may be insurmountable? So far, no outside Democratic groups have come to her aid in the state on the airwaves, leaving her to run her relatively modest ad campaign against Platner on her own. […] The lack of outside help for Mills has left some Democrats in Maine with the impression that Schumer and other powerful Democrats are leaving her to twist in the wind as she fails to make up ground in the polls. With Platner ads airing regularly on television, Mills supporters have begun complaining to Democrats close to the governor about the lack of a response, with some wondering why Schumer recruited the governor to run if no help would be provided when she did. […] Operatives close to Schumer have told people in recent months that they believe Platner can’t defeat Collins in a general election, and remain wary of the plethora of deleted internet comments that include insulting police and rural Mainers, insensitive comments about Black people not tipping and more. Platner, a combat veteran, has disavowed many of the comments, saying he was suffering from untreated PTSD when he made them. “Governor Mills is the strongest candidate to take on Susan Collins, who is increasingly vulnerable and faces record low approval ratings,” said a spokesperson for the Senate Democrats’ campaign arm.

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Ms. Collins has to be feeling very good right now.

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